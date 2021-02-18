BARTLETT, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that can offer wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, announces today that David May, a financial professional with significant experience in providing solutions to convenience stores, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.



“David’s perspective, having worked closely with convenience store owners and their suppliers for many years, will be invaluable as we diligently work to expand our reach to provide goods and services to those independently owned stores who are inadequately served compared to big-box or larger chains,” said SurgePays CEO and Chairman Brian Cox. “Moreover, the addition of David to our Board of Directors is an important step toward creating a Board that meets the independence qualifications for trading on a national exchange. As we continue the process of preparing to up-list, David’s presence and experience will help guide us toward this milestone.”

“It is a great honor to have been elected to SurgePays Inc.'s Board of Directors. As a banker I have seen firsthand the vital role convenience store and convenience store wholesalers play in providing daily staples to the underserved and underbanked populations in American communities. Unfortunately, these same Americans, who are disproportionately members of marginalized communities, are typically forced to pay higher than average prices to meet their daily needs. SurgePays offers a solution through an innovative suite of fintech, telecommunication, financial services and distribution products that revolutionize the supply chain, allowing market pricing to independently owned stores. I am excited having recently seen firsthand how consumers and business owners alike have welcomed SurgePays products and services in the Memphis metropolitan service area. I look forward to assisting SurgePays in its expansion into the underbanked market nationwide and will continue to focus on providing resources and services to these communities as I have for the last 27 years,” said David May.



David May has been a banking professional since 1994. Throughout his career, he has established himself as one of the leading convenience store and convenience store wholesaler financiers in the Mid-South through his cultivation of personal relationships and service to members of this close-knit community. David has been Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking since 2007 with Landmark Community Bank, a Memphis based commercial bank with over a billion dollars in assets with offices in the Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee markets. He has been a bank officer for both community banks and large regional banks over his 27-year banking career.

David is a graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Banking at Vanderbilt University and, in the past, served as Chairman of the Board for seven years for The Agency for Youth and Family Development, a residential treatment facility for adolescent males. He is also a founding owner of Global Defense Specialists, a military aircraft fleet sustainment company specializing in Lockheed F-16’s and C-130’s and Northrop F-5 jet fighters.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services and wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

