Boca Raton, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Tesseract Learning Pvt Ltd is living their mission, delivering unique and innovative learning solutions to its customers that help learners at various moments of need. Their solutions are targeted towards creating continuous learning journeys enabling effective application on the job, improving performance and productivity, and driving a positive ROI for the customer.

“Tesseract Learning helps organizations across the globe apply the right learning strategies to their learning programs and drive positive business results”, said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Tesseract Learning as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Tesseract Learning product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Tesseract Learning organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards Tesseract Learning can attain in the market.

“We are proud to be recognized as Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider”, said Tesseract Learning CEO Suresh Kumar DN. “Organizations today need to anticipate future training needs and react faster than ever before. This recognition strengthens us and helps us further our mission to help organizations across the globe understand their changing training needs and work with them in applying the right training strategies to create optimum employee engagement, improve performance and drive ROI.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Tesseract Learning’s offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Tesseract Learning and their offerings visit https://www.tesseractlearning.com

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Tesseracts.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About Tesseract Learning Pvt Ltd

Tesseract Learning is an award-winning digital learning organization offering a plethora of training solutions (training & learning strategy, content, technology, delivery & management) to global organizations.

Tesseract Learning works with global organizations to help them keep up with change, drive innovation, and stay ahead of competition by applying the right learning strategies to their learning programs, helping them build a workforce of thinkers, communicators, and leaders who are more agile & better equipped with skills to create a big impact.

Tesseract Learning’s expertise lies in strategizing organization-level training plans for customers and working with them in the delivery of highly impactful training using varied modes such as classroom & virtual training development, training administration, digital learning, create innovative training documentation, deploy trainers to deliver training, implementation & management of LMS and performance support, including having a train-the-trainer model.

