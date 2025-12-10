Edflex Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Edflex is living their mission, to simplify access to the best learning content.

"Edflex exemplifies what we look for in a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider—a genuine commitment to solving real challenges in corporate learning," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. "Their approach to content aggregation and personalized learning addresses a critical need: making quality learning accessible and relevant to every employee."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Edflex as well as the market in which it operates. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Edflex ‘s product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Edflex organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

"We’re thrilled to join the Brandon Hall Group network, a community that shares our passion for learning and development. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to connect us with L&D leaders across the globe and show how Edflex brings personalized, blended learning to life that makes a real impact," - Philippe Riveron, Chairman & Global Alliances / Co-Founder, Edflex.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Edflex offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://brandonhall.com/solutions-providers-offerings/preferred-providers/

To learn more about Edflex and their offerings visit www.edflex.com.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Edflex

Founded in 2016, Edflex is a SaaS solution that aggregates the best online training content across more than 300 topics thanks to strategic partnerships with renowned publishers and leading open-source resources. Edflex supports learners at every step of their journey, from awareness to specialization, from learning to practice, with over 25 different content formats all in one platform.

Today, over 300+ organizations trust Edflex to train their employees with an intuitive and innovative tool.

To learn more, visit: www.edflex.com









