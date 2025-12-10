Brandon Hall Group Announces Winners of the 2025 Excellence in Action Awards

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the home of the prestigious HCM Excellence Awards®, today announced the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Action Awards, recognizing organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to elevating their people through innovative, high-impact programs across 17 human capital categories.

This year’s Excellence in Action Awards attracted submissions from organizations around the world, representing initiatives across Employee Engagement, Promotion & Succession, Career Development, Employer Branding, Company Culture, Technology Environment, Leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Talent Mobility, Attracting Top Talent, Change Readiness, Hybrid Work, Wellness, Feedback & Recognition, Organizational Teamwork & Collaboration, Innovation & Creativity, and Learning & Development.

Across these categories, winning organizations showcased programs that strengthened culture, improved employee experience, accelerated performance, advanced workforce capabilities, and delivered meaningful, measurable impact.

“The Excellence in Action Awards honor organizations that have made extraordinary commitments to elevating their people. These winning programs demonstrate how thoughtful design, intentional culture-building, and authentic employee engagement can transform the workplace experience. Each honoree represents a powerful example of what it means to put people at the center of business success,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

A People-Centered, Impact-Driven Evaluation Process

The Excellence in Action Awards use a comprehensive methodology grounded in people impact, strategic intent, program design excellence, and authentic employee voice. Each submission undergoes a multilayered evaluation that includes:

Program Strategy & Intentional Design

Implementation Quality & Employee Experience

Measurable Impact & Organizational Outcomes

Employee Testimonials and Impact Stories

Organization-Wide Influence & Cultural Contribution

Sustainability & Scalability

“What sets the Excellence in Action Awards apart is our rigorous, independent evaluation process focused on real organizational impact. Our judges assess each entry based on measurable improvements in employee experience, culture, and performance. The organizations recognized this year have set a new benchmark for empowering their people and driving meaningful, sustainable change,” said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

How the Brandon Hall Group Institute™ Supports These 17 Categories

The Excellence in Action Awards represent more than recognition—they reflect the full spectrum of human capital practices that organizations must master to build thriving, people-centered workplaces. The Brandon Hall Group Institute™ plays a critical role in advancing these capabilities.

Through research-backed frameworks, capability-building programs, certification pathways, and applied learning experiences, the Institute works with organizations year-round to:

Strengthen engagement and culture initiatives

Build more effective leadership and succession systems

Advance DEI, wellbeing, and employee experience efforts

Improve talent mobility and career development strategies

Enhance feedback, recognition, and performance practices

Prepare organizations for hybrid work, change readiness, and innovation

Design impactful learning and development ecosystems

Celebrating the 2025 Excellence in Action Honorees

This year’s honorees exemplify what is possible when organizations place people at the center of strategy, culture, and growth. Their achievements reflect the highest standards of innovation, purpose-driven leadership, and measurable human impact. The full list of winners is available at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com.

Recognition at the 2026 Excellence Conference & Gala

Award recipients will be celebrated at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Conference, taking place February 9–12, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. https://excellenceconference.brandonhall.com/ Organizations represented at the Gala will be invited onstage to receive a commemorative Excellence in Action Award. Select winners will also share best practices during breakout sessions.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program is complemented by our Technology Awards and our new Excellence in Action Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just celebrate excellence — we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

Join the ranks of the most innovative and effective organizations in HCM. The Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® — where excellence is recognized, celebrated, and shared.