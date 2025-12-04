Brandon Hall Group Announces Winners of the 2025 HCM Excellence in Technology and Education Technology Awards

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the home of the prestigious HCM Excellence Awards®, today announced the winners of the 2025 HCM Excellence in Technology and Education Technology Awards, recognizing breakthrough innovations that are redefining the future of Human Capital Management and education outcomes across learning, talent, leadership, HR, DEI, workforce development, and academic performance. This year’s winning submissions showcase advancements in intelligence, AI-driven design, scalability, learner engagement, assessment innovation, and measurable organizational and institutional impact.

Organizations and solution providers from around the world submitted transformative technologies spanning corporate learning, K–12 and higher education, talent marketplaces, skills development platforms, learning experience ecosystems, AI coaching, immersive training, and groundbreaking EdTech that improves how people learn, grow, and perform across both workplace and educational environments.

Brandon Hall Group is also pleased to highlight an exceptional group of top achievers earning recognition across multiple categories: Absorb Software, Century 21 Heritage Group, D2L, EI Powered by MPS, Enthral.ai, EY, GP Strategies, HelpMeSee, The Writing Revolution, Unilever, Vantage Circle, NovoEd, Tata Consultancy Services, MetLife, and NIIT. These organizations and solution providers demonstrated exceptional design, innovation, and measurable impact. The full list of winners is available at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/.

The HCM Excellence in Technology and Education Technology Awards are regarded as the most rigorous and prestigious recognitions of innovation in Human Capital Management and learning technologies. Each entry undergoes a multilayered evaluation process designed to ensure fairness, consistency, and objective assessment. Submissions are reviewed by an international panel of independent industry experts with deep expertise across learning sciences, instructional design, HR technology, leadership development, educational research, organizational development, and workforce transformation. This diverse group of judges applies broad and disciplined expertise to evaluate each solution’s effectiveness and true contribution to both organizational and educational performance.

Entries are scored using a comprehensive methodology that assesses innovation, fit-the-need, program design and functionality, measurable benefits, and overall organizational or learner impact. Judges evaluate submissions independently to eliminate bias. Following the judging phase, Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executive leaders conduct a thorough validation review to confirm scoring accuracy, category alignment, and methodological integrity. Award levels are determined solely by total points earned, reinforcing the impartiality, credibility, and global reputation of the awards.

Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program, emphasized the power of technological innovation to advance both work and learning, stating that “The Excellence in Technology and Education Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year’s winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities—improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, personalizing learning at scale, and transforming how organizations and institutions support and develop their people.”

Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke highlighted the strength of the evaluation process and the extraordinary caliber of the recognized solutions, noting that “Our awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable impact. The organizations and solution providers recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how advanced technologies—from AI-powered learning systems to breakthrough EdTech platforms—can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results across both business and education.”

Award recipients will be celebrated at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Conference, taking place February 9–12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida. Select winners will present leading practices during breakout sessions, offering attendees valuable insights into some of the most innovative and effective uses of HCM and EdTech solutions globally.

In addition to receiving recognition through the awards program, select winners will be featured in upcoming Brandon Hall Group research, frameworks, and case studies that showcase leading practices across Human Capital Management and Education Technology. These organizations contribute to the body of knowledge that informs the Brandon Hall Group Institute™, which delivers world-class certifications, applied learning experiences, and capability-building programs for HR, learning, and talent leaders worldwide.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program is complemented by our Technology Awards and our new Excellence in Action Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just celebrate excellence - we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

Join the ranks of the most innovative and effective organizations in HCM. The Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® - where excellence is recognized, celebrated, and shared.