Sdiptech acquires Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd

As of today, Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires all shares in Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd (Rolec), a specialist in the design and manufacture of an extensive range of electric vehicle (EV) charging points and outdoor electrical charging equipment and systems. With over 30 years of experience from producing electrical charging solutions for marinas and caravans, Rolec has gained strong knowledge and a head start within the fast-growing EV segment. Rolec has a turnover of approximately GBP 23 million and a pre-tax operating income of approximately GBP 7 million.

The UK market for EV charge points is expected to grow significantly during the coming years due to strong underlying growth in EV adoption, driving a need for charging infrastructure investments from the public as well as the private sector. Established in 1990 and known for their high-quality products, in-depth technical competence and strong client relations within both B2B- and B2C, Rolec has over three decades experience of design, manufacture and installation of outdoor electrical chargers.

"We are excited to welcome Rolec to the group. It is a successful business with a long experience within the industry, a market-leading product range and an outstanding service offering. Due to its strong heritage of tailor-made turn-key systems for charging of marinas and caravans, Rolec has for the past ten years been able to gain a strong market position in UK within the growing EV segment, with over 200,000 chargepoints installed. The fact that they can combine their own electric vehicle charging range with either their own back-office charge-point management platform or a third parties management platform provides numerous exciting opportunities”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

“Rolec stands out as one of the first movers in the UK with a comprehensive product range, large technical sales force and a substantial base of trained third-party installers. To name a few, their vast product range includes an industry leading range of both AC Fast and DC Rapid EV chargers, caravan hook-up units, marina service pedestals and distribution equipment. With Sdiptech’s experience in sustainable energy solutions, we look forward to working together with the talented team at Rolec to develop the business further”, says Fredrik Navjord, Business Area Manager for Water & Energy at Sdiptech.

Rolec is Sdiptech's eighth UK business unit and will be included in the business area Water & Energy as of February 2021. More information about Rolec is available on the company's website: rolecserv.com and evonestop.co.uk.

“We are delighted to be part of the Sdiptech Group of UK based companies and feel Sdiptech as a long-term owner offers us the additional resources and expertise required to further develop our product range and services and take Rolec to the next level", says Kieron Alsop, Managing Director at Rolec.

At day of transaction, the company is valued at GBP 65.2 million, on a cash and debt-free basis, of which GBP 58.0 million is paid on the closing date and financed with own funds and existing credit facility. The final purchase price, which is settled at the end of an earn-out period, will amount to between GBP 58.0 and 80.0 million, depending on the company's earnings development during the earn-out period. A final total purchase price greater than the current value of GBP 65.2 million requires greater earnings levels than the current level.

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

