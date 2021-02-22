ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)24,891 312,972,481
15 February 202125011,692.36002,923,090
16 February 202125011,431.20002,857,800
17 February 202125011,719.24002,929,810
18 February 202125011,620.04002,905,010
19 February 202126011,710.96153,044,850
Total 15-19 February 20211,260 14,660,560
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,33511,635.365115,533,212
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)27,486 343,166,253
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)99,563 1,349,238,975
15 February 20211,20012,629.854215,155,825
16 February 20211,20012,322.850014,787,420
17 February 20211,20012,621.533315,145,840
18 February 20211,30012,562.376916,331,090
19 February 20211,45012,641.858618,330,695
Total 15-19 February 20216,350 79,750,870
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,06512,559.192151,053,116
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)109,978 1,480,042,961

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 136,356 A shares and 574,027 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

