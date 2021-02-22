BARTLETT, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that can offer wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, announces today that Jjkareem (Jay) Jones, a telecom and software development executive with over 30 years of experience, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.



“Jay brings a wealth of hands-on and executive experience in the telecom industry that will be a tremendous asset to us as we aggressively roll out our nationwide wireless LocoRabbit services through the thousands of convenience stores and mini-marts that are the epicenters of the underbanked communities,” said SurgePays CEO and Chairman Brian Cox. “With both David May and Jay joining David Keys on our Board of Directors, SurgePays satisfies the board independence qualifications for trading on a national exchange. We continue to focus on the up-list process while also executing our business strategy of offering products and services that are targeted towards the needs of the underbanked and underserved populations.”

During his nearly 30-year career in the telecom industry, Jay Jones has been involved in all facets of the business, including network engineering, application development, corporate development, management of mid-size organizations, product development, business operations, and strategy. He is currently CEO of 321 Communications Inc, a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) and wireless MVNO providing telecom services to residential and business customers. Jay serves as an executive consultant to Paricus LLC, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company that provides call center services, software development, and other telecom related services and has offices in Colombia and the United States. He is co-founder of software development companies Unavo Inc. and Kavocky Group, where his role is focused on strategic business strategies while also working closely with both companies’ partners to assess new investment opportunities.

“I welcome the opportunity to join the Board of SurgePays at such a pivotal time in its corporate development. It’s exciting to be a part of a forward-thinking fintech company delivering products to the traditionally underserved and immigrant populations. I believe SurgePays will play an important role in ensuring that all people are able to benefit from improvements in technology,” commented Mr. Jones. “I look forward to sharing my experience in the MVNO, telecom and software development industries to provide insights into SurgePays’s target market and industry best practices as the Company aggressively grows its network of stores and service offerings in the coming months.”

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services and wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Company Contact:

Tony Evers CPA, CIA

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

847-648-7541

tevers@surgepays.com

Media Relations:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com



Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Joseph Delahoussaye III

V.P. of Investor Relations

516-222-2560

invest@surgepays.com