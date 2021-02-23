OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced its plans to provide Sophos Intercept X endpoint protection for 5G PCs powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ compute platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The combination of Sophos Intercept X with Snapdragon compute platforms will provide users next-generation security through an always on, always connected PC environment.



Snapdragon compute platforms enabling 5G connectivity build on smartphone technology to deliver premium performance and efficiency to 4G and 5G cellular-connected thin and light fanless laptops. Sophos Intercept X is designed to protect advanced computing systems and endpoints, stopping the latest cybersecurity threats with deep learning AI and anti-ransomware capabilities. Sophos expects Intercept X for Snapdragon compute platforms to be available in the second half of 2021.

“An always on, always connected, interactive computing environment that combines smartphone and PC technology delivers unique security capabilities and opportunities,” said Joe Levy, chief technology officer, Sophos. “Mobile devices historically have experienced far fewer security incidents than PCs powered by traditional architectures. It’s certainly not because they aren’t ubiquitous, but rather because of their modern architecture that offers overall predictability relative to PCs, enabling application vendors to design high-performance and secure software.

“Snapdragon compute platforms mark a major step forward because they provide all the utility and performance of a PC, but with many of the benefits associated with modern mobile computing devices. Security loves predictability, and Sophos is excited to be a part of securing this next-generation computing platform.”

Sophos Intercept X will also:

Leverage Connected Standby for continuous communication with a fleet of Snapdragon powered PCs, so that security investigations have fewer unknowns as data won’t be missed due to devices being offline

for continuous communication with a fleet of Snapdragon powered PCs, so that security investigations have fewer unknowns as data won’t be missed due to devices being offline Use AI acceleration through the Qualcomm® AI Engine to compile increasingly AI-dependent software real-time on device with optimizations to run faster and more power efficiently, which is important when devices are running on a battery

through the Qualcomm® AI Engine to compile increasingly AI-dependent software real-time on device with optimizations to run faster and more power efficiently, which is important when devices are running on a battery Harness the hardware-level root of trust to ascertain device and cryptographic integrity in order to create strong identity bindings



“Now, in addition to enabling always on, always connected PC experiences, our 5G-enabled Snapdragon compute platforms bring next-generation security innovation rooted in our advanced AI and 5G connectivity capabilities,” said Miguel Nunes, senior director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By working with Sophos, we are taking on-device security to a new level by enhancing their industry-leading endpoint protection with AI accelerated threat detection on our solutions. We’re excited for Sophos to transform computing with next-generation enterprise-grade security on 5G powered Snapdragon compute platforms.”

Go to Sophos Intercept X Endpoint to learn more about stopping ransomware and other cyberattacks. To learn more about Qualcomm Technologies’ suite of Snapdragon compute platforms, click here.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs and SophosAI – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single “synchronized security” system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.





Press Contacts:

Lesley Sullivan, PR Manager, Americas, Sophos

Lesley.Sullivan@sophos.com

Phone: 617-869-2381



Hanah Johnson, account supervisor, March Communications

sophos@marchcomms.com

Phone: 617-960-8892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89af7e70-6503-4572-8ac8-590f033b0cf6