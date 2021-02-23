Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 9/2021

DFDS’ årsrapport for 2020, herunder CSR Report 2020, er nu offentliggjort og tilgængelige fra dette link:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/reports-and-presentations

Se endvidere vedhæftede rapporter.

Kontakt

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

