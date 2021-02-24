BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), please note that the second half of the "Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets" table, beginning with "Liabilities and Equity" was omitted. The corrected release follows:

Revenue was $152.1 million, up 2% sequentially and down 5% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $8.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share

Cash provided by operating activities was $26.3 million, capex was $17.5 million, share repurchases were $13.2 million, and ending cash balance was $278.5 million

Second quarter 2021 guidance: revenue between $153 and $162 million with diluted EPS between $0.14 and $0.20

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended January 31, 2021.

First quarter revenue was $152.1 million, up 2% compared with the previous quarter and down 5% compared with the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $105.0 million, down 1% sequentially and 2% compared with the first quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $47.1 million, up 9% compared with last quarter and down 11% compared with the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $8.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

"We achieved sequential revenue growth in the first quarter, a period that is typically down seasonally, due to strong demand for mobile displays and a recovery in memory,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Our diverse and broad industry exposure enabled us to perform well even as mask demand was somewhat muted in certain sectors as foundries responded to semiconductor shortages, limiting new design activity. The outlook for mask demand in 2021 is positive as additional capacity is brought on line by our customers. Our financial position remains strong and we anticipate completing the next phase of our FPD investment in the second half of fiscal 2021. We expect to grow 2021 revenue by high single-digit percent with an increase in operating profit similar to the 23% increase achieved in 2020.”

Second Quarter 2021 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, Photronics expects revenue to be between $153 million and $162 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.14 and $0.20 per diluted share.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The call can be accessed by logging onto Photronics' website at www.photronics.com. The live dial-in number is (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will be archived on Photronics’ website.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the current pandemic and future recurrences and other developments with respect thereto, governmental responses to the pandemic and related matters, changes in end markets resulting therefrom, changes in investment, tax, trade, exchange and other laws and regulations, compliance with local, State and Federal laws, rules and regulations including, but not limited to, import and export controls, tariffs and penalties, fines and violations related thereto, as well as economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, monetary and fiscal policy, and technological factors and decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements or, except as required to be disclosed in filings or furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.

For Further Information:

R. Troy Dewar, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(203) 740-5610

tdewar@photronics.com

﻿



PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, October 31, February 2, 2021 2020 2020 Revenue $ 152,067 $ 149,286 $ 159,736 Cost of goods sold 121,538 117,401 125,134 Gross profit 30,529 31,885 34,602 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 14,053 12,790 14,219 Research and development 4,710 4,110 4,080 Total Operating Expenses 18,763 16,900 18,299 Operating income 11,766 14,985 16,303 Other income (expense), net 680 (2,937 ) 3,697 Income before income tax provision 12,446 12,048 20,000 Income tax provision 2,937 3,469 9,072 Net income 9,509 8,579 10,928 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,473 2,119 628 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 8,036 $ 6,460 $ 10,300 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,475 64,193 65,554 Diluted 63,005 64,768 66,449













PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, October 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,539 $ 278,665 Accounts receivable 139,708 134,470 Inventories 56,407 57,269 Other current assets 31,458 29,735 Total current assets 506,112 500,139 Property, plant and equipment, net 672,398 631,475 Intangible assets, net 2,383 3,437 Other assets 51,169 53,131 Total assets $ 1,232,062 $ 1,188,182





Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Debt $ 21,641 $ 13,678 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 123,890 129,261 Total current liabilities 145,531 142,939 Long-term debt 79,984 54,980 Other liabilities 28,051 27,997 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 815,502 804,962 Noncontrolling interests 162,994 157,304 Total equity 978,496 962,266 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,232,062 $ 1,188,182

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, February 2, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,509 $ 10,928 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,724 24,626 Share-based compensation 1,301 1,356 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (8,247 ) (6,125 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,287 30,785 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (17,532 ) (13,807 ) Government incentives 397 2,417 Other (61 ) (139 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,196 ) (11,529 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 6,205 1,140 Purchase of treasury stock (13,209 ) (11,000 ) Repayments of debt (7,796 ) (389 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 765 2,886 Other (315 ) (248 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,350 ) (7,611 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,195 149 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (64 ) 11,794 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 281,602 209,291 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 281,538 $ 221,085



