BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), please note that the second half of the "Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets" table, beginning with "Liabilities and Equity" was omitted. The corrected release follows:

  • Revenue was $152.1 million, up 2% sequentially and down 5% year-over-year
  • Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $8.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $26.3 million, capex was $17.5 million, share repurchases were $13.2 million, and ending cash balance was $278.5 million
  • Second quarter 2021 guidance: revenue between $153 and $162 million with diluted EPS between $0.14 and $0.20

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended January 31, 2021.

First quarter revenue was $152.1 million, up 2% compared with the previous quarter and down 5% compared with the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $105.0 million, down 1% sequentially and 2% compared with the first quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $47.1 million, up 9% compared with last quarter and down 11% compared with the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $8.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

"We achieved sequential revenue growth in the first quarter, a period that is typically down seasonally, due to strong demand for mobile displays and a recovery in memory,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Our diverse and broad industry exposure enabled us to perform well even as mask demand was somewhat muted in certain sectors as foundries responded to semiconductor shortages, limiting new design activity. The outlook for mask demand in 2021 is positive as additional capacity is brought on line by our customers. Our financial position remains strong and we anticipate completing the next phase of our FPD investment in the second half of fiscal 2021. We expect to grow 2021 revenue by high single-digit percent with an increase in operating profit similar to the 23% increase achieved in 2020.”

Second Quarter 2021 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, Photronics expects revenue to be between $153 million and $162 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.14 and $0.20 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics' Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as "Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

﻿

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 
 Three Months Ended
 January 31, October 31, February 2,
 2021 2020 2020
      
Revenue$152,067  $149,286  $159,736 
      
Cost of goods sold 121,538   117,401   125,134 
      
Gross profit 30,529   31,885   34,602 
      
Operating Expenses:     
      
Selling, general and administrative 14,053   12,790   14,219 
      
Research and development 4,710   4,110   4,080 
      
Total Operating Expenses 18,763   16,900   18,299 
      
Operating income 11,766   14,985   16,303 
      
Other income (expense), net 680   (2,937)  3,697 
      
Income before income tax provision 12,446   12,048   20,000 
      
Income tax provision 2,937   3,469   9,072 
      
Net income 9,509   8,579   10,928 
      
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,473   2,119   628 
      
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$8,036  $6,460  $10,300 
      
Earnings per share:     
      
Basic$0.13  $0.10  $0.16 
      
Diluted$0.13  $0.10  $0.16 
      
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:     
      
Basic 62,475   64,193   65,554 
      
Diluted 63,005   64,768   66,449 




PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    
 January 31, October 31,
 2021 2020
    
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$278,539  $278,665 
Accounts receivable 139,708   134,470 
Inventories 56,407   57,269 
Other current assets 31,458   29,735 
    
Total current assets 506,112   500,139 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 672,398   631,475 
Intangible assets, net 2,383   3,437 
Other assets 51,169   53,131 
    
Total assets$1,232,062  $1,188,182 


Liabilities and Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
   Debt$21,641  $13,678 
   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 123,890   129,261 
    
      Total current liabilities 145,531   142,939 
    
Long-term debt 79,984   54,980 
Other liabilities 28,051   27,997 
    
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 815,502   804,962 
Noncontrolling interests 162,994   157,304 
      Total equity 978,496   962,266 
    
Total liabilities and equity$1,232,062  $1,188,182 
    

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
    
 Three Months Ended
 January 31, February 2,
  2021   2020 
    
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$9,509  $10,928 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 23,724   24,626 
Share-based compensation 1,301   1,356 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (8,247)  (6,125)
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 26,287   30,785 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (17,532)  (13,807)
Government incentives 397   2,417 
Other (61)  (139)
    
Net cash used in investing activities (17,196)  (11,529)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from long-term debt 6,205   1,140 
Purchase of treasury stock (13,209)  (11,000)
Repayments of debt (7,796)  (389)
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 765   2,886 
Other (315)  (248)
    
Net cash used in financing activities (14,350)  (7,611)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,195   149 
    
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (64)  11,794 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 281,602   209,291 
    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$281,538  $221,085 

 