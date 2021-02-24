BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, Dodge Data & Analytics, Infotech, and Atollogy are proud to co-host a webinar spotlighting “The Emerging Value of Remote/Virtual Inspections for Civil Construction.” The session will discuss the benefits of remote/virtual inspections, such as time savings, real-time data sharing and transparency for all stakeholders on a project, increased efficiencies, and improved safety. The panelists will showcase technologies that enable remote/virtual inspections, such as eTicketing and electronic test data, concrete telematics, and AI-based computer vision solutions.



“The latest Civil Quarterly report confirms that the industry is in the early-adopter phase of tools that enable virtual inspections,” said Donna Laquidara-Carr, Industry Insights Research Director at Dodge Data & Analytics. “However, more than half of contractors that participated in the survey said that they expect that the share of inspections done remotely will increase over the next three years, supporting the idea that these sorts of solutions are on the rise and will become more prevalent.”

Discover how the Iowa DOT infused virtual inspections into their processes on the I-74 River Bridge project by utilizing technologies from providers like Command Alkon, Infotech, and Atollogy that increase transparency across the construction supply chain, reduce time collecting information from the field, decrease errors and admin time, and provide real-time access to speed documentation and payment processing.

“Employing technologies that enable remote inspection has allowed us to get rid of duplicating our efforts, which has been most valuable to me,” said Cedric Wilkinson, Senior Engineering Tech for the Iowa DOT. “I’m saving hours of inspectors’ time in the field and in the office because everything is streamlined.”

Command Alkon’s cloud-based solution, CONNEX enables the data found on material tickets and eProof of Deliveries (ePODs) to be exchanged via the cloud, streamlining the real-time delivery process and integrating the buying, receiving, and accounting for materials to simplify the procure-to-pay process and speed reconciliation. Users are also able to electronically append field test results and photos as well, helping to promote social distancing, reduce waste, and improve asset utilization.

“Command Alkon’s CONNEX Platform is designed to handle inbound bulk raw materials from all suppliers on a job in one easy-to-use interface, and other technology providers’ solutions can easily be integrated, like Atollogy’s computer vision solutions and Infotech’s construction management software,” said Suzie Holycross, Business Development Manager – DOT, at Command Alkon. “The CONNEX Platform streamlines information from these disparate systems in real time, removing the need for inspectors to manually enter and re-enter information into a spreadsheet and then rekey it in again into the construction management and ERP software.”

The webinar will take place on March 24 at 1PM CDT. Registration is available now, click here to get started!

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for heavy work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

ABOUT DODGE DATA & ANALYTICS

Dodge Data & Analytics is North America’s leading provider of commercial construction project data, market forecasting & analytics services and workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities that help them grow their business. On a local, regional or national level, Dodge empowers its customers to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue specific sales opportunities with success. The company’s construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its more than 125-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. Learn more at www.construction.com.

ABOUT INFOTECH®

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) is a leading SaaS solutions provider for the infrastructure construction industry. Informed by DOT relationships and decades of experience, Infotech develops software solutions that bridge the gaps between owners, consultants, contractors, and other project stakeholders. Whether it be tools for construction administration and inspection or secure online bidding, all of Infotech’s solutions are built to increase transparency, productivity and the availability of data. Infotech is the developer of Appia®, Bid Express®, and Doc Express®, as well as the official contractor for AASHTOWare Project™. For more information, visit infotechinc.com.

ABOUT ATOLLOGY

Atollogy enables industrial companies to join the modern world of technology without enduring the pain, expense and process changes that are the hallmarks of classic enterprise systems and the IIoT. Leveraging computer vision and artificial intelligence, Atollogy revolutionizes how physical operations are managed by passively digitizing machine, equipment, operator and material events into business insights enabling its customers to increase operational efficiency, reduce downtime, improve customer satisfaction and enhance safety. For more information, please visit www.atollogy.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com