Strengthens Robotic Process Automation in Basis, Centro’s Omnichannel Ad Management Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of enterprise automation technology, announced the acquisition of QuanticMind (https://quanticmind.com), a developer of predictive advertising technology for digital channels. QuanticMind’s martech platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to unify and analyze data, which powers its software for search, keyword bid management, and marketing intelligence visualization.

Basis, Centro’s flagship automation platform for marketers, is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, and the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, connected TV (CTV), search, and social campaigns. It delivers robotic process automation to omnichannel advertising and media workflow. Integrating QuanticMind strengthens Basis by providing:

A paid search ad platform utilizing predictive analytics algorithms for keyword bid management optimization on search engines, shopping, and retail sites.

A marketing intelligence platform for consolidating disparate data sources into easily accessible dashboards and visualizations.

A customer data platform (CDP) that enables ID resolution by unifying and centralizing customer data.



“Centro is far ahead in building for marketers the most comprehensive omnichannel digital advertising platform. QuanticMind drives our vision by enabling us to weave PPC and search advertising seamlessly alongside all other digital capabilities,” Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. “Embedding QuanticMind’s best-in-class data science, AI-driven algorithms, and SEM software with the proven benefits of workflow automation and programmatic advertising in Basis takes us one step further to completing our vision of a singular, unified platform helping advertising agencies and marketers save time, money and resources by eliminating data and process silos through improved organization and automation of critical functions.”

Basis is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering with fully-integrated essential elements for marketers: media governance through workflow automation tools, programmatic advertising through its top user-rated demand side platform (DSP), and business intelligence through a data analytics engine. More than 500 agencies and marketers have implemented Basis since its launch in 2018 with more than $1.5 billion in digital ad spend being facilitated through it. Learn more at: https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis.

QuanticMind originated in 2011 with an intelligent keyword bid-management platform, which ingests data from disparate marketing tools generating improved search and PPC performance using proprietary machine learning to optimize marketing performance. Centro is infusing it with additional resources to continue development, innovation and support for its customers.

QuanticMind was represented by investment bank Nfluence Partners. QuanticMind’s 30 employees are now part of Centro’s renowned workplace culture. Centro’s 700 team members across 44 offices cover North America, South America and Europe. As Centro integrates systems, adds capabilities and improves features, it is continuing to grow with plans to hire more than 150 new team members across its product, engineering, data science, operations and sales teams. Explore careers at: https://www.centro.net/company/careers.

About Centro

Centro (https://www.centro.net) is a provider of ERP and automation software for digital advertising teams and organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It streamlines business operations and optimizes advertising performance by enabling marketers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, advanced TV, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 44 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

