Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on the Nurse Call Systems Market was valued at US$ 1,342.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,243.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020–2027. Growing numbers of assisted living centers is driving the nurse call systems market growth. However, high cost of installation of nurse call systems hamper the market growth.

In 2019, North America dominated the nurse call systems market, with more than one-third of the market share. The rising incidences of Alzheimer's disease, the presence of various market players, and rising numbers of the assisted living centers across the region are among the prominent factors propelling the region's market growth. In terms of application, emergency medical alarms accounted for more than 45% of the global nurse call systems market in 2019. moreover, the emergency medical alarms segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

“Nurse Call Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Equipment, Technology, Application, and End User,”

Nurse call systems are intended to alert the nurses in case of a medical emergency or need of care. These systems are designed as a single communication method among nurses and patients wherein the patient pushes a button that triggers a call light and creates a tone at the nurse's desk. These systems are even used to track a patient especially in assisted living or old age centers, or indicate an event probable in ambulatory services. These systems reduce the response time by nurses and doctors leading to an effective workflow. In the modern market wireless technologies are a rapidly growing trend in the market.

Alzheimer's diseases are a form of dementia and are a progressive disorder which eventually results in memory loss and cognitive deterioration. This disease is among the six leading causes of death in United States. According to the recent data published in 2019 by Alzheimer's Association, approximately 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer's, and the number is anticipated to rise about up to 14 million by 2050. It is also said that from 2000 to 2017, the deaths due to Alzheimer's disease has grown by 145%, one in every three senior person dies with the disease or other form of dementia. Thus, the market is likely to propel during the forecast period due to the factors mentioned above.

Nurse Call Systems Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of equipment, the nurse call systems market is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems, intercom systems. The integrated communication systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027. Growing ability to streamline communication by linking advanced wireless technology with traditional tools, such as nurse call, bed stations, nurse consoles, and improving portability for faster communication between caregivers and patients in the healthcare facility, is estimated to offer a lucrative market growth opportunity.

On the basis of technology, the nurse call systems market is segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. The wireless systems segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027. The several advantages offered by wireless systems, have lower installation and operating costs over a traditional hard-wired system, and be quicker and easier to install, are estimated to provide a lucrative market growth opportunity.

On the basis of application, the nurse call systems market is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, others. The emergency medical alarms segment held the largest share of the market in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the nurse call systems market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes & assisted living centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for more than 55% of the global nurse call systems market in 2019. The nurse call systems are utilized in hospitals such as general wards, emergency rooms, critical care units, and consultation rooms. As the nurse call systems allow to reduce costs and increase the caregiver cost's efficiency, the hospitals are shifting towards the adoption of nurse call systems. However, the nursing homes & assisted living centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Nurse Call Systems Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Austco Healthcare, Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Stanley Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems, Hill Rom Services Inc., and Rauland (a Division of Ameterk, Inc.) are among key companies operating in the Nurse Call Systems market. The major market players are continuously focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, acquiring a new customer base, and tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2019, Rauland launched a dedicated next generation enterprise-wide platform for the Responder intelligent nurse call solution. The solution has helped in optimizing the clinical workflows and enabling hospitals to optimize their patient outcomes.

In February 2019, Critical Alert Systems launched its new enterprise-class software application, CommonPath Enterprise, at HIMSS19 in Orlando. The platform has brought the power and reliability of cloud-computing to patient communications and nurse call.

