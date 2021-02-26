OTTAWA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stand-up pouches market size was accounted at US$ 10.69 billion in 2019 and expected to be worth around US$ 18.50 billion by 2027, with a rising CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



Stand-up pouch is a flexible type of packaging format that can stand upright on its bottom for the purpose of display, storage, and use. These pouches provide significant advantages in terms of shipping convenience when compared with rigid bottles, glass jars, and aluminum cans because of which they are largely preferred by various Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers.

In addition, stand-up pouches provide several advantages in terms of better aesthetic appeal together numerous value-added features that include spouts, zippers or sliders, and tear notches, among others that offer superior functionality and convenience. Furthermore, these pouches utilize lesser amount of raw material while manufacturing, are lighter in weight, and thus require low transportation and shipping costs compared to other rigid packaging formats for example glass bottles and metal cans, among others.

Growth Factors

Handling problems with rigid packaging products along with their high cost of transportation because of their weight are the key factors that propel the growth of flexible packaging over rigid packaging such as stand-up pouches in the coming years. Furthermore, low prices of flexible packaging materials over rigid packaging likely to boost the demand of stand-up pouches.

Moreover, stand-up pouches act as a superior marketing tool for manufacturers of packaged goods as they offer product differentiation over others on the retail shelve. In addition, these stand-up pouches have a larger surface that offers significant printable space for high-quality graphics with a view to attract more customers especially in supermarkets and convenience stores where people make quicker purchasing decisions.

Report Highlights

The Asia-Pacific estimated to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period due to rising impact of western culture, and rising demand for convenient packaging

North America projected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 6% during the upcoming period because of significant demand for packaged food along with rising popularity of stand-up pouches over the rigid packaging

The standard type segment led the global stand-up pouches market in 2019 and expected to maintain its dominance over the analysis period

Aseptic type stand-up pouches projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the upcoming years due to its increasing application in thermally sterilized products

Plastic materials captured the maximum value share in 2019 owing to its significant application in manufacturing laminates and films that are used for manufacturing stand-up pouches

The bioplastics material likely to project the fastest growth rate compared to other materials owing to increasing environmental concerns in account of rising plastic waste

The food & beverages application segment dominated the global market in 2019 and expected to continue the same trend over the coming years

The personal care & cosmetics application encountered a growth rate of around 7.5% over the analysis period because of increasing awareness related to personal grooming

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific encountered the fastest growth rate over the analysis period owing to rapid switch in consumer preference towards lighter material along with environment-friendly packaging type. In the wake of same, regional government is also promoting the eco-friendly products and issued stringent laws on the usage of non-degradable products. Rising awareness among consumers related to bio-friendly products expected to propel the growth of the region.

On the other side, North America is other most important market for stand-up pouches. The U.S. is the largest shareholder in the North America market. The plastic material is the most preferred material in the U.S. market and expected to the same trend over the analysis period. However, increasing focus on sustainability along with government restriction on the usage of plastic materials likely to boost the demand of bioplastic materials over the coming years.

Key Players & Strategies

The global stand-up pouches industry is a niche and highly competitive in nature because of the presence of large number of regional as well as international players. These market players are largely focused towards offering pre-made stand-up pouches along with the customized products as per the consumer demand. The demand of the product varies according to the application and end-use vertical, therefore industry participant are flexible in offering wide variety of products. Furthermore, these market players are significantly adopting the inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, joint venture, and many other to strengthen their footprint in the global market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Sonoco Products Company, Amcor plc, ProAmpac, Mondi, Clondalkin Group, Coveris, Huhtamaki Group, Winpak Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Bischof+Klein, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Hood Packaging Corporation, and Uflex Limited among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Standard

Retort

Aseptic

Hot-filled

By Material

Paper

Plastic

Bioplastic

Metal

By Closure

Zipper

Tear Notch

Spout



By Application

Pet Food

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Homecare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

