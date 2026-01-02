Materials Informatics Market Size to Hit USD 736.71 Million by 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The materials informatics market size was estimated at USD 157.25 million in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 183.51 million in 2026 to approximately USD 736.71 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2026 to 2035. The urge for inventive materials and the usage of material informatics is driven by the region’s huge industrial base, which includes the automotive, aerospace, energy, and electronics sectors.

Key Takeaways

By material type, the elements segment held the dominant position in the industry.

By material type, the chemicals segment is expected to rise with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the machine learning segment dominated the market.

By technology, the statistical analysis segment is expected to expand with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the chemical and pharmaceutical segment led the industry.

By end-use, the electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to rise with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report Here https://www.towardsict.com/download-sample/1016

Materials Informatics Market Overview:

The materials informatics market uses data science, computational tools, and artificial intelligence to discover the design, discovery, and update of the latest materials. The market serves the software and services to track large datasets, expect the material behavior, and decrease the cost and time linked with the regular R&D procedures.

Also, material informatics showcases one of the spaces with the biggest growth capability for the next ten years. This sector uses artificial intelligence and data infrastructure to develop the optimization and design of the latest materials, as well as the formulation procedure across different sectors such as cosmetics, chemicals, and food.

Report Scope of Material Informatics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2026 USD 183.51 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 736.71 Million Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 16.7% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Segments Covered Material Type, Technology, End-use, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled ABB; Citrine Informatics; Dassault Systemes; Elsevier; Hitachi High-Tech Corporation; International Business Machines Corporation; Lattice Technology, Inc.; Microsoft; Phaseshift Technologies Inc.; Schrodinger, Inc.

For more information, visit the Towards ICT website or email the team at sales@towardsict.com | USA : +1 8044 419344, APAC : +61 4859 81310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe : +44 7383 092 044

Major Importers of the Materials Informatics Market:

As per the global data, the world has officially imported 47 shipments of Materials Informatics during the period June 2024 to May 2025.

Such imports were being supplied by 10 exporters to 9 overall buyers, which has marked a development rate of -36% as compared to the leading twelve months.

During this time, the globe has imported 2 materials informatics shipments.

This has marked a year-on-year development of 100% as compared to May 2024 and an 100% series increase from April 2025.

The globe has imported most of its materials from Russia, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

Worldwide, the leading three importers of Materials Informatics are the United States, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan. So, Tanzania has officially imported 74 shipments, followed by the United States with 47 shipments, and Uzbekistan has taken the third position with 24 shipments.

New Trends in the Materials Informatics Market:

Increasing Application of AI and Machine Learning in Materials Research: One of the most encouraging trends in the materials informatics sector is the developing dependency on AI and machine learning to predict the material characteristics, capable failure modes, and performance results. Such technologies enable scientists to process big and complicated datasets, suggest optimal material formulations, and uncover insightful correlations.

One of the most encouraging trends in the materials informatics sector is the developing dependency on AI and machine learning to predict the material characteristics, capable failure modes, and performance results. Such technologies enable scientists to process big and complicated datasets, suggest optimal material formulations, and uncover insightful correlations. Growing Importance of Sustainable and Low-carbon Materials: Sustainability-driven invention is mainly developing the urge for materials informatics solutions, which have the potential to assist the growth of recyclable, low-carbon, and bio-based materials. Organizations are using these stages to track alteration feedback, lessen environmental impact, and align with growing regulatory needs.

Sustainability-driven invention is mainly developing the urge for materials informatics solutions, which have the potential to assist the growth of recyclable, low-carbon, and bio-based materials. Organizations are using these stages to track alteration feedback, lessen environmental impact, and align with growing regulatory needs. Transformation with Simulation Technologies and Digital Twin: Materials informatics stages are being mixed with the digital twin frameworks and the multiphysics simulation machines. This mix allows online testing of materials under actual world running conditions before the physical prototyping starts.

Materials informatics stages are being mixed with the digital twin frameworks and the multiphysics simulation machines. This mix allows online testing of materials under actual world running conditions before the physical prototyping starts. Developing Sector-Academia Partnership: Collaboration between the industrial organizations and academic institutions is evolving, with the materials informatics stages that act as a shared invention environment. Such collaborations ease the usage of experimental data, so AI models can develop innovations in developing spaces such as nanomaterials, solid-state batteries, and quantum materials.

Collaboration between the industrial organizations and academic institutions is evolving, with the materials informatics stages that act as a shared invention environment. Such collaborations ease the usage of experimental data, so AI models can develop innovations in developing spaces such as nanomaterials, solid-state batteries, and quantum materials. Growth of Cloud-Based and Saas Deployment Models: Cloud-based deployment is becoming the dominant design for materials informatics solutions. Cloud platforms allow scalable computing strength, lower capital expenditure, and smooth partnership across overall R&D teams, and avoidance of capital expenditure.



Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Updates in Huge Datasets

The materials informatics sector is initially being driven by the transformation of massive datasets, artificial intelligence, and an overall demand for high-performance and sustainable materials. There is also an urgent demand for high-density cobalt-free batteries, and the smooth solid-state electrolytes are a main driver. Aerospace and automotive are stable drivers for high-strength and lightweight composites, which are heat-resistant alloys, in order to develop performance and fuel efficiency.

Opportunity:

Industry 4.0 is the Future

Industry 4.0 has been marked by automation, digitalization, and smart technology. In terms of materials science, this movement is updating everything from how to smart technology. At the core of Industry 4.0 are Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Such technologies can expect machine failures, update manufacturing elements, and improve the material quality. Such technologies can expect machine failures, improve the material quality, and update production parameters.

Challenge:

Collaborations and Partnerships are the problem

While materials informatics serves a promising future, it is not without its issues, specifically within the academic circle. Problems like data integrity, cross-disciplinary partnership, and computational resource allocation demand solving. Hence, such challenges also display possibilities for further research, specifically in the growth of string algorithms, and the making of a stage that facilitates multi-disciplinary coordination and ethical data handling too.

Segmental Analysis:

Material Type Insights:

The elements segment dominated the market in 2025 as machine learning and AI are main to material informatics, which allows the system to predict, optimize formulations, material performance, and check promising candidates depending on the historical data. Such potential mainly lowers the cost and time associated with repeat experimentation.

The materials at one stage are perfect in this area, which serve as rigid AI-driven tools to develop your research and development. Its high-level algorithms track any data to check material properties, update processing elements, and guide the experimental design that has ultimately led to faster invention cycles and lower development costs.

The chemicals segment is predicted to rise fastest during the forecast period. One procedure for making characteristics from a compound is to develop current chemical knowledge. For the organic molecules, this can count descriptors like molecular weight or the number of substituents. For the inorganic materials, characteristics such as the mean and variance of the atomic radii or electronegativity of the constituent atoms are considered. The initial benefit of using such physically thoughtful, meaningful, knowledge-based characteristics is the potential to receive the constant and strong predictive precision even with restricted data.

By Technology Insights:

The machine learning segment dominated the market in 2025, as materials innovation, simulation, and machine learning models are used to utilize the periodic table and select perfect alloy candidates. From this point of view, the field of materials informatics integrates experiment, as machine learning and simulation is one perfectly disciplined field that is constantly and interdisciplinary research sector. This combination is allowed by the scientific flow that covers the input element, which processes conditions, and the final result procedure to analyze the desired material property.

The statistical analysis segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. It serves as the mathematical framework for updating the computational and experimental datasets into the predictive designs and actional design rules. By the current year 2025, statistical procedures have become a main part to shift away from ‘trial and error” techniques towards a data-driven scenario for the material invention. Furthermore, statistical procedures track which” descriptors” most crucially affect the materials element, such as the mean number of valence electrons for expecting semiconductor behavior.

By End-Use Insights:

The chemical and pharmaceutical segment dominated the Market in 2025, as cheminformatics can be defined as the application of computers in order to manipulate, organize, and update chemical data into meaningful information. It is a discipline positioned on the layer of computer science, chemistry, and data science, too.

It has been used in several branches of chemistry, including materials chemistry, drug discovery, and environmental sciences, among others. Growth in the sectors means that they can include aspects beyond the chemical statements, which leads to the introduction of the term “material informatics.

The electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. It assists in designing materials for high-speed. Energy -effective machines, which include wide-bandgap semiconductors and organic semiconductors for the random showcase. The high-level digital twin designs and the simulations track manufacturing procedures like deposition, lithography, and etching in order to lower faults and develop yield. Scientists use AI-driven modelling in order to make heat-resistant, lightweight alloys and coatings, complicated for aerospace electronics and high-power computing, too

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.towardsict.com/checkout/1016

U.S. Material Informatics Market Size and Growth 2026 to 2035

The U.S. material informatics market size is calculated at USD 48.35 million in 2025 and is expected to reach nearly USD 226.54 million in 2035, accelerating at a strong CAGR of 15.07% between 2026 and 2035.

Regional Highlights

North America held the largest share of the market.

The U.S. dominated the market in the North America region.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

China held the dominant share of the market in the APAC region.

Europe is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Germany led the industry in the European region.

North America dominated the materials informatics market in 2024.

North American materials informatics industry is witnessing fast development, which is driven by the growth in machine learning, data analytics, and digital transformation across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The growing urge for the smooth material discovery procedure and the sinister analytics has developed market strength. Main factors include the growing acceptance of AI-powered tools in order to update material characteristics, which lessens the development time and lowers costs too.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a notable region in the foreseeable period. This region is meant for fast development because of the developing demand for grown material discovery and invention across different sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and energy, too. The mixing of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data-driven stages is allowing scientists to predict the material behaviors that lower downtime and cost linked with regular experimentation. The government assists through initiatives and investments whose goal is to develop digital transformation and invention, which is changing the market capability.

Regulatory Landscape – Materials Informatics (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)

North America – Chemicals & Materials Regulations

In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Chemical Safety Programs under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) require companies to report, evaluate, and manage risks associated with chemical substances, indirectly driving the adoption of materials informatics for compliance data modeling, predictive toxicity assessment, and regulatory reporting.

State-level green chemistry initiatives, such as California’s Green Chemistry Initiative, promote the development of safer and more sustainable materials, encouraging companies to use data-driven tools to predict environmental and health impacts and demonstrate regulatory compliance.

U.S. regulatory bodies, including the EPA, OSHA, and FDA, are issuing evolving guidance on nanomaterials risk assessment and reporting, increasing the need for advanced data management, modeling, and safety analytics within materials informatics workflows.



Europe – Chemical and Digital Regulation Frameworks

The European Union’s REACH regulation (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) mandates comprehensive data submission on chemical properties, hazards, and uses, creating strong demand for materials informatics platforms that support data generation, hazard prediction, and compliant dossier preparation.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) enforces REACH requirements and sets standards for safety, labeling, and data quality, reinforcing the importance of robust, traceable, and high-quality materials and chemical data systems.

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), effective from August 2024, introduces the world’s first comprehensive AI regulatory framework, applying risk-based classifications, transparency, and governance requirements that may impact materials informatics tools used for regulatory, safety, and compliance-related decision-making.



Asia-Pacific – Emerging and Evolving Regulatory Ecosystem

China is rapidly developing its AI governance and chemical safety regulations, combining broad AI guidance with sector-specific requirements related to data security, safety reporting, and nanomaterials standards, influencing how materials informatics platforms manage and integrate compliance data.

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) plays a central role in overseeing chemical environmental safety, shaping regulatory expectations for industrial materials R&D and increasing the need for data-driven compliance solutions.

Japan relies on established industrial and chemical safety frameworks, supplemented by guidance on AI deployment and data management that emphasize data quality, interoperability, and alignment with international standards.



Top Companies of the Material Informatics Market:

ABB Ltd

Citrine Informatics

Dassault Systems

Elsevier

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Lattice Technology,Inc

Microsoft

Phaseshift Technologies Inc

Schrodinger Inc

Partnerships Among Market Players

In October 2025, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. partnered with Hagihara Industries Inc. This partnership aims to enhance manufacturing efficiency by leveraging Materials Informatics (MI) technology.

In October 2025, OAE Publishing Inc. partnered with Shanghai University, China. This partnership aims at developing a journal of material informatics.

In August 2025, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. partnered with Quantinuum. This partnership aims to launch a new quantum-integrated chemistry platform, QIDO.



Recent Developments in the Material Informatics Market:

In December 2025, Polyplastics Co.Ltd is a top player in terms of Engineering thermoplastics that has developed its LAPEROS liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a product line with the revelation of the latest LH and TF series materials, which has aligned the electronics sector's rising urge for miniaturization and greater results.

In February 2025, 3M is helping the users develop quicker and lower the design costs with the revelation of its current 3M Digital Materials Hub, an innovative platform that provides easy access to checked 3M material data cards, product specifications, and modelling data too.

More Insights Towards ICT:

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Elements

Chemicals

Others



By Technology

Molecular Spectroscopy

Machine Learning

Deep Tensor

Statistical Analysis

Digital Annealer

Others

By End-Use

Material Science

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.towardsict.com/checkout/1016

About-Us

Towards ICT is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of information and communication technologies, we specialize in navigating the complexities of digital infrastructure, software ecosystems, and the ICT market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most dynamic and high-impact areas of technology.

Our expertise spans the entire ICT value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are shaping the next generation of connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, data, and intelligent digital solutions worldwide today globally

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards Chemical and Materials | Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics | Towards Chem and Material

Web: https://www.towardsict.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 8044 419344

APAC: +61 4859 81310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@towardsict.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn

Towards ICT Launches as a Comprehensive Market Research and Consulting Platform Focused on the Global ICT Ecosystem

Towards ICT, a newly launched market research and consulting platform, has officially entered the global information and communications technology (ICT) landscape, offering in-depth intelligence, strategic analysis, and industry-driven insights across critical and emerging technology domains. Designed to serve enterprises, technology providers, investors, policymakers, and innovators, Towards ICT aims to become a trusted knowledge partner for organizations navigating the rapidly evolving digital economy.

As industries worldwide undergo unprecedented digital transformation, decision-makers face increasing complexity in understanding technology trends, investment opportunities, and long-term risks. Towards ICT addresses this challenge by delivering structured research, data-backed analysis, and expert-driven consulting services focused exclusively on the ICT sector. The platform’s launch reflects the growing demand for specialized intelligence that connects technology innovation with real-world business and infrastructure outcomes.

Towards ICT is built around six core research and consulting categories: Smart Infrastructure; Cloud Computing; Data Center & Networking; Information Security; Digitization & Internet of Things (IoT); and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. Together, these domains represent the backbone of modern digital ecosystems and the foundation of future economic growth.

A Research Platform Designed for the Modern ICT Landscape

The ICT sector has expanded far beyond traditional telecommunications and enterprise IT. It now encompasses intelligent infrastructure, hyper-scale computing environments, autonomous systems, connected devices, and data-driven decision-making at every level of society. Towards ICT was established with the objective of capturing this expanded scope through focused, forward-looking research.

The platform combines qualitative and quantitative methodologies to deliver market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, technology assessments, and strategic advisory insights. Its research framework emphasizes accuracy, relevance, and applicability, ensuring that stakeholders can move from insight to action with confidence.

By maintaining a sector-specific focus, Towards ICT positions itself as a specialist rather than a generalist research provider. This approach enables deeper analysis, clearer trend identification, and more meaningful interpretation of technological and market shifts affecting the ICT industry.

Smart Infrastructure: Enabling Intelligent, Connected Environments

One of the core pillars of Towards ICT is Smart Infrastructure, a category dedicated to the digital transformation of physical systems such as transportation networks, energy grids, buildings, and urban services. As cities and enterprises increasingly adopt smart technologies, understanding infrastructure intelligence has become essential.

Towards ICT’s research in this domain examines the convergence of sensors, connectivity, data analytics, and automation in infrastructure development. Coverage includes smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, digital utilities, building management systems, and infrastructure modernization strategies.

By analyzing deployment models, technology adoption patterns, regulatory environments, and investment trends, Towards ICT provides stakeholders with a holistic view of how smart infrastructure is reshaping economies and improving operational efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.

Cloud Computing: Powering Scalable Digital Transformation

Cloud computing remains a cornerstone of modern ICT strategies, enabling scalability, agility, and cost optimization across industries. Towards ICT’s Cloud Computing category focuses on the evolving cloud ecosystem, including public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Research in this segment explores cloud service models, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), edge computing, and cloud-native architectures. The platform also examines cloud adoption drivers, migration challenges, vendor strategies, and enterprise use cases.

Towards ICT provides insights into how organizations are leveraging cloud technologies to accelerate innovation, support digital workloads, and enhance business continuity, while also addressing issues such as governance, performance, and compliance.

Data Center & Networking: The Backbone of the Digital Economy

As digital workloads expand and data volumes grow exponentially, data centers and networking infrastructure have become critical enablers of the global digital economy. Towards ICT’s Data Center & Networking category delivers research on the physical and virtual foundations that support cloud services, enterprise IT, and digital applications.

This research area covers hyperscale and colocation data centers, network architecture, fiber connectivity, 5G integration, edge data centers, and energy-efficient infrastructure design. It also examines trends in virtualization, software-defined networking, and infrastructure automation.

By providing detailed market assessments and technology evaluations, Towards ICT helps stakeholders understand capacity planning, performance optimization, sustainability considerations, and long-term infrastructure investments.

Information Security: Protecting Digital Assets and Trust

In an era of increasing cyber threats and regulatory scrutiny, information security has become a strategic priority rather than a technical afterthought. Towards ICT’s Information Security category focuses on safeguarding digital assets, data integrity, and organizational trust.

Research in this domain includes cybersecurity solutions, risk management frameworks, identity and access management, network security, data protection, and compliance strategies. The platform analyzes threat landscapes, security architectures, and the evolving role of cybersecurity in enterprise governance.

Towards ICT’s insights help organizations understand how to balance innovation with security, mitigate cyber risks, and build resilient digital environments in the face of growing threats and complex regulatory requirements.

Digitization & Internet of Things (IoT): Connecting the Physical and Digital Worlds

Digitization and IoT are transforming industries by connecting physical assets to digital platforms, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation. Towards ICT’s Digitization & IoT category explores this convergence and its impact across sectors.

Coverage includes industrial IoT, consumer IoT, connected devices, sensor networks, digital twins, and platform ecosystems. The research also examines interoperability challenges, data management strategies, and scalability considerations.

By analyzing adoption trends and technological advancements, Towards ICT provides stakeholders with insights into how digitization and IoT are improving productivity, enhancing customer experiences, and enabling data-driven decision-making across industries.

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: Driving Intelligent Decision-Making

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are redefining how organizations process data, automate operations, and generate insights. Towards ICT’s AI & ML category focuses on the development, deployment, and impact of intelligent technologies across the ICT landscape.

Research topics include machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision, predictive analytics, and AI-driven automation. The platform also examines ethical considerations, governance frameworks, and integration challenges associated with AI adoption.

Towards ICT’s analysis highlights how AI and ML are enabling smarter systems, enhancing operational efficiency, and unlocking new business models while also addressing concerns around transparency, accountability, and workforce transformation.

A Strategic Partner for Industry Stakeholders

Beyond research publications, Towards ICT positions itself as a strategic consulting partner for organizations seeking tailored insights and actionable recommendations. Its consulting services are designed to support strategic planning, market entry, competitive analysis, and technology roadmap development.

The platform’s offerings are structured to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders, including technology vendors, system integrators, enterprises, investors, and public-sector organizations. By aligning research with practical consulting outcomes, Towards ICT bridges the gap between data and decision-making.

Commitment to Insight, Accuracy, and Industry Relevance

At the core of Towards ICT’s mission is a commitment to delivering reliable, unbiased, and forward-looking intelligence. The platform emphasizes methodological rigor, continuous market monitoring, and alignment with real-world industry dynamics.

As digital transformation accelerates across regions and sectors, Towards ICT aims to provide clarity in complexity, helping organizations anticipate change, manage risk, and identify growth opportunities within the ICT ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

The launch of Towards ICT comes at a pivotal moment for the global technology industry. With rapid advancements in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, and connected infrastructure, the need for specialized ICT-focused research has never been greater.

By offering comprehensive coverage across its six core categories and combining research excellence with strategic consulting, Towards ICT is positioned to become a valuable knowledge hub for the ICT community.

As the platform expands its research portfolio and industry engagement, Towards ICT aims to contribute meaningfully to informed decision-making and sustainable digital innovation worldwide.