Terranet Holding AB issues a correction of today's press-release regarding the company's Fiscal 2020 Financial Results, which was published at 08:45 2021-02-26.

The correction as the press release lacked the MAR classification and the Attached Year-End Report.

To Report: http://bit.ly/3aVukHT



To video about VoxelFlow™: https://bit.ly/2ZUWah7



About Terranet

Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology VoxelFlow™ for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO

parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

+46 70 332 32 62

Michaela Berglund, CMO

michaela.berglund@terranet.se

Media contact:

Sam Aurilla

terranet@fischtankpr.com FischTank PR

This information is such that TerraNet Holding AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company’s contact person above on November 13, 2020 at 8:30 am CET.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.





