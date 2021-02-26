Press release regarding liquidity contract changes
Saint-Cloud, February 26, 2021
On February 26, 2021, Elis terminated the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux to appoint another provider.
On the day of the termination, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account:
As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report as at 31 December 2020 (cf press release dated January 19, 2021), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
Elis SA agreed a liquidity contract, effective March 1, 2021 with Exane BNP Paribas regarding its ordinary shares (ISIN code FR0012435121). This contract has been signed for an initial period ending December 31, 2021 and is then renewable each year for a 1-year period by tacit renewal and is in compliance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts on shares as an accepted market practice (the “AMF Decision”). The trading platform on which transactions under this liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris.
The following resources have been credited to the liquidity account:
The performance of the liquidity agreement may be suspended in the following cases:
The liquidity agreement may be terminated:
