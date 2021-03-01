KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, is pleased to welcome Sal Visca as chief technology officer (CTO) effective immediately. He is responsible for leading the company’s technology strategy, software engineering and innovation roadmap to accelerate growth.



Visca brings 30 years of technology and executive management expertise transforming and operating large-scale cloud software businesses. He is an experienced board member and advisor to public and private corporations in the artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and SaaS industries. Previously, he served as CTO at Elastic Path Software, where he drove their pioneering efforts in “headless commerce.” In addition, he led architecture, engineering and cloud operations to scale the company’s B2C and B2B omnichannel commerce platform to support over $60B in online transaction volume with customers including Carnival Cruise Lines, Comcast, Intuit and T-Mobile.

“Sal is a visionary with deep, proven experience pioneering next generation commerce, business intelligence and enterprise management applications,” said Vertex Chief Executive Officer David DeStefano. “We set out to find an exceptional, purpose-driven leader – someone with that rare mix of interpersonal skills, technical savvy and an innovative spirit to run a leading-edge technology organization – we are fortunate to welcome Sal to Vertex.”

Visca previously held CTO positions at Business Objects and Infowave Software. He was also senior vice president and CTO of SAP’s Application and BI Platform Group. At SAP he was responsible for strategy, central architecture guidance and governance in driving new products and long-term innovation, including helping to develop HANA, a breakthrough in-memory analytics engine, now one of the company’s most widely used and fastest growing products. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree with honors in computer science from Western University, Visca spent his early career at IBM, spanning 12 years as a software engineer, architect and then in executive roles developing the company’s e-commerce and middleware products.

“This is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of global commerce with a leading, respected industry brand that stands for trust and innovation. I am excited to lead the next generation of tax technology, enabling our customers to accelerate business growth globally,” said Visca.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

