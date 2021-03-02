Two primary insiders in IDEX Biometrics ASA acquired IDEX ADSs, Nasdaq ticker code IDBA, on 1 March 2021. One ADS (IDBA) represents 75 ordinary shares (IDEX). The ordinary shares in IDEX are listed on Oslo Børs, ticker code IDEX.

CEO Vince Graziani acquired 2,000 ADSs, which corresponds to 150,000 ordinary shares, at an average price of USD 28.80 per ADS.. After the transaction, Mr. Graziani holds the equivalent of 960,239 ordinary shares and 5,000,000 incentive subscription rights to ordinary shares in IDEX.

CFO Derek D’Antilio acquired 500 ADSs, which represent 37,500 ordinary shares, at an average price of USD 31.50 per ADS. After the transaction, Mr. D’Antilio holds the equivalent of 795,426 ordinary shares and 2,000,000 incentive subscription rights to ordinary shares in IDEX.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act