Boca Raton, FL, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, announced its new annual research calendar, covering 120 categories of human capital management through 20 studies and thousands of conversations with leading organizations.

Brandon Hall Group’s survey community ranges from small and mid-size organizations to enterprises with more than 100,000 employees. Respondents represent more than 30 industries worldwide in one of the industry’s largest databases.

“Our research team is laser-focused on providing corporate clients with invaluable benchmarking, and solution providers with insights on buying trends,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “We take a ‘due diligence’ approach to thoroughly understanding why organizations struggle to integrate talent processes, technology, AI and analytics to effectively drive organizational performance.”

Brandon Hall Group conducts research in the areas of Learning & Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workforce Management. Those surveyed include:

Executives and senior business leaders

Learning and Leadership Development leaders and professionals

Talent Management leaders and professionals

DE&I leaders and professionals

Talent Acquisition leaders and professionals

HR/Workforce Management leaders and professionals

Operations and technical leaders and individual contributors

Each research project begins with hypotheses, which are thoroughly vetted with HCM executives and practitioners, and technology providers. Questions are then developed to generate quantitative data that informs our strong, future-focused viewpoint. We follow up with qualitative interviews with survey respondents and Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award-winning organizations to provide deep insights about challenges that influence the corporate technology buyer.

Download the new research calendar to see what is ahead for this year. To learn more about our current insights, visit https://brandonhall.com.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

Attachment

David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com