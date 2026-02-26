TraineryHCM™ Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that TraineryHCM™ is fulfilling its mission, recognizing the company's integrated human capital management platform that combines performance, learning, and compensation into a seamless workforce lifecycle.

"Organizations continue to struggle with fragmented HR systems that limit visibility and strategic decision-making," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. "By integrating performance, learning, and compensation, TraineryHCM™ turns talent management into a strategic engine for sustained organizational performance."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent significant time understanding TraineryHCM™ and the market in which it operates. The team has conducted detailed briefings and a comprehensive evaluation of TraineryHCM™'s product and service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program offers a premier membership hub for knowledge, resources, and advisory support for the entire TraineryHCM™ organization, ensuring its certification reflects the highest standards a provider can achieve in the market.

"TraineryHCM™ enables organizations to manage talent as a strategic asset rather than through disconnected administrative processes," said Mahesh Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at TraineryHCM™. "Our connected architecture integrates a modular approach that allows customers to start with individual modules or deploy the full suite, connecting performance management, learning and development, and compensation planning. This design enables organizations to improve decision-making, reduce system complexity, scale with ease, and create a continuous improvement cycle across the employee lifecycle."

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and has confirmed that TraineryHCM™'s offerings significantly benefit the organizations it serves. "We are honored to receive Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider recognition," said Kumar.

About TraineryHCM™ TraineryHCM™ is an integrated human capital management platform designed to unify performance, learning, and compensation into a single, continuous workforce lifecycle. The platform delivers enterprise-grade capabilities with modular flexibility, allowing organizations to deploy comprehensive or phased solutions without compromising data integrity, security, or scalability. By connecting workforce development and compensation decisions to performance outcomes and organizational goals, TraineryHCM™ enables organizations to reduce system fragmentation, improve governance and transparency, and transform talent management into a strategic business capability.

