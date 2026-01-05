Brandon Hall Group Opens 2026 HCM Excellence Awards Program

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the home of the HCM Excellence Awards®, today announced that entries are officially open for the 2026 HCM Excellence Awards, the most prestigious and sought-after awards program in Human Capital Management.



Founded in 1993, the HCM Excellence Awards® have set the gold standard for recognizing organizations that deliver measurable impact through innovative and effective human capital management practices. Often referred to as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management,” the program honors excellence across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.



The 2026 HCM Excellence Awards program opens January 5, 2026, with a submission deadline of April 10, 2026. Winners will be announced on August 13, 2026.



“For more than three decades, the HCM Excellence Awards have recognized organizations that achieve real, measurable impact through their people strategies,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™. “These awards celebrate excellence that drives business performance and elevates the practice of human capital management worldwide.”



“Our evaluation process is intentionally rigorous and impartial,” said Rachel Cooke, COO and Program Director at Brandon Hall Group™. “Each submission is reviewed by experienced industry experts and senior analysts to ensure that winners truly represent the highest standards of innovation, effectiveness, and business impact.”



Organizations of all sizes—from global enterprises to mid-market and smaller firms—are eligible to participate. With more than 150 award categories, the program highlights both outstanding organizational achievements and the solution providers that enable them.



Award recipients receive Gold, Silver, or Bronze distinctions, digital badges and certificates, judges’ feedback, and global recognition.



For full program details or to submit an entry, visit www.excellenceawards.brandonhall.com.





About Brandon Hall Group™



