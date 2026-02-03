Brandon Hall Group Prepared to Host 2026 HCM Excellence Conference Next Week

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™ is prepared to host the 2026 HCM Excellence Conference next week, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach. This premier event brings together thought leaders in Human Resources, Learning and Development, and Talent Management for four days of transformative learning, networking, and strategic insight.

The conference features an exceptional lineup of speakers—all HCM Excellence Award winners—who will share practical advice and proven success stories from their organizations. Attendees will gain actionable insights from practitioners who have achieved measurable results in talent development, learning innovation, and organizational transformation.

"Something fundamental has shifted since our conference last year. The uncertainty and ambiguity around AI and transformation is now fading. Organizations have enough clarity to move with purpose instead of hesitation. Distinct layers of readiness have fully emerged, and the early pioneers are now showing tangible outcomes, creating a visible roadmap others can follow," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO. "This year is the time where everyone can level up, because the path forward is clearer and proven. The real opportunity now is not about 'discovering AI,' but about accelerating along that maturity curve with intent, confidence and evidence."

A highlight of the conference is the HCM Excellence Awards Gala on Wednesday, February 11, celebrating the outstanding achievements of organizations and practitioners who have demonstrated excellence in human capital management. The evening features dinner, live music, and an exciting DJ afterparty where attendees can celebrate with industry leaders and this year's exceptional winners.

Alexandra Hyland, Global Head of Learning Strategy & Transformation, Kraft Heinz

Alyson Gilleland, Vice President of Arrow Exterminators, Arrow Exterminators

Amanda Archer, Director, Learning Experience, Advocate Health

Amy Happ, Director, Leadership Development and Professional Skills | Learning & Effectiveness, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC

Andrew Lawrence, Vice President of Team Member Development, University of Maryland Medical System

Anthony Lewis, Vice President, People Development & Inclusion, Universal Music Group

Ashok Seetharaman, Vice President & Head- Human Resources, USA, Tata Consultancy Services

Bernard Hampton, Managing Director, Head of the Academy, Bank of America

Bob Gerard, Learning Ingenuity Lead, Accenture

Carolina Cardoso, Americas I&D Strategic Partners & Learning, Leadership Development Lead, Accenture

Christian Wachter, Co-CEO, Scheer IMC

Christina Castelli, Measurement and Operations Senior Manager, Accenture

Christina Putman Elms, Director, Learning & Development – Property Management, Greystar

Christopher Lawson, SVP, Head of Global Talent Management and Inclusion, Rakuten

Connie White, Chief People Officer, Altos Labs

Courtney Deimel, Vice President of Product and Innovation, Chronus

D. Todd Harrison Ed.D., Vice President, Global Leadership Academies, GE HealthCare

Dana Jones, Executive Director Learning & Leadership Development, Regeneron

Daniel Owens, Director, Client Solutions, Valence

David Chestnut, Principal Director, Talent Strategy & Agentic Reinvention, Accenture

David Forry, SVP, Principal Analyst, Brandon Hall Group

David Wentworth, Managing Director of Learning and Talent, Brandon Hall Group

Derek Bruce, Chief Learning & Knowledge Officer, Easygenerator

Devin Bigoness, Chief Client Officer and Executive Director, UVA Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning

Donna Gupton, Vice President, Talent Development, AARP

Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Founder and Director, Mehtadology

Dr. Dominik Rus, Global Head of Learning & Development Innovation and Technology, TTEC

Dr. Luz Longsworth, Senior Corporate Director, Sandals Resort International

Dr. Marline C. Duroseau, Managing Director of Leadership and HR Strategy, Brandon Hall Group

Edward Hutner, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Deltek

Elisa DePolo O'Brien, Vice President, Learning & Development, Global Retirement & Insurance, Prudential Financial

Emily Craig, Senior Learning Designer, SiyonaTech

Gina Montefusco, Sr. Director Culture and Strategic Initiatives, UnitedHealth Group

Heather Truesdale, Senior Talent Development Specialist, GAF

James Spearing, Chief Learning Officer and Vice President of Global Learning, Scotiabank

Jivko Kirov, Head of Sales & Partner Training, HP

Joe DiFilippo, SVP & Head of Strategic Growth, BTS

John Land, Chief Advocacy Officer, Vantage Circle

Josh Shadrick, Senior Vice President, BTS

Juli Masi, VP, Customer Solutions & Professional Services, Ignis AI

Karla Martinez, Global Vice President, Talent Pipeline Management, Pfizer

Kathy Varley, Head of L&D and Talent, Catapult

Kelly Stuart-Johnson, Global Head of Learning, VML

Kimberly Williams, Chairperson and CEO, Absorb Software

Lan Tran, Director of Learning Design and Technology, McDonalds

Laura Hoppa, Culture Strategist, TiER1 Performance

Lauren Hodges, Co-Founder, Performance on Purpose

Lisa Brefini, Senior Director of Customer Experience, NovoEd

Lisa Calicchio, Chief Human Resources Officer, WCG Clinical

Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, TraineryHCM

Mandi Rollerson, Senior Manager, Learning and Development, Pfizer

Marquita Williams, Executive Director | Organizational Learning & Development, AdventHealth

Maximilian Duke, Vice President, Station Strategy & Development, PBS

Meredith Jackson, Organizational Development Specialist, McKee Foods Corporation

Michael Cohen, General Manager of Metrics That Matter, Explorance

Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, Brandon Hall Group

Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group, Brandon Hall Group

Mike McGrath, Sr. Director, Strategy and Operations, Medical Excellence, Bristol Myers Squibb

Mike Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, The Regis Company

Monika Mikiciuk, Senior Director, Sales Training, Empower

Nicole Dalichau, Leadership Strategist and Facilitator, TiER1 Performance

Olivier Servelle, Director, Training Management Solutions, Training Orchestra

Rachel Bolton, Leadership Development Executive, Former VP, Enterprise Leadership Development, Stanley Black & Decker

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Hall Group

Radhika Paul, Chief Executive Officer, LuminAI Consulting

Rebecca Warren, Sr. Director, Talent-centered Transformation, eightfold

Rhys Goulbourn, Solutions Consultant, NovoEd

Richard Caccavale, VP of Marketing, NovoEd

Rick Cheatham, Senior Vice President, BTS

Rita Care, Senior Director, Talent Development, CIBC

Robert Szostak, Director of Customer Solutions, VPS

Ronda Bazley Moore, Chief Talent and Culture Officer, Aptiv

Roselyn Cason-Marcus, Global Director, Senior Talent Attraction and Affinity, McKinsey

Ryan Austin, Founder & CEO, Cognota

Sana AlDaoumi, Senior Vice President, Human Capital, EDGE Group

Sandy Dilley, Manager, Learning and Development, Quality Academy, Harman International

Sara Cavallucci, Director Training, Development and Customer Service, GS1

Sarah Vita, Chief Talent Officer, Equitable Advisors

Selena McLaughlin, SVP, Chief People Organization – Global Leaders Sponsorship Strategy & Program, Bank of America

Sharifa Austin, Sr. Director People Development & Organizational Effectiveness, Universal Music Group

Spandan Mahapatra, AI & Data Leader, Americas, Tata Consultancy Services

Taryn Davino, Senior Director, BTS

Taylor Williams, Manager of Corporate Training, Haskell

Tim Williams, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Money Management Institute

Tom Proschek, Manager: Cybersecurity Policy & Awareness, Trinity Health

Tomissa Smittendorf, Sr. Director, Commercial Capabilities, Kellanova

Tracie Akers, Chief People Officer, Metronet

Tracy Reitz, Executive Vice President, Client Operations, Caduceus Health

Valerie Gamble, Head, RD Capabilities, Learning & Development, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

The conference is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors: Absorb, BTS, UVA Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning, V2X, Training Orchestra, SiyonaTech, TiER1 Performance, NovoEd, Litmos, Eightfold.ai, The Regis Company, Mentorcliq, Vantage Circle, Chronus, Cognota, Explorance, Easygenerator, TraineryHCM, Ignis AI, Valence, Scheer IMC, UKG, Sweetrush, Docebo, Insightful, and Enthral.ai.

For more information about the 2026 HCM Excellence Conference, including registration details and the full agenda, visit https://excellenceconference.brandonhall.com/ .

