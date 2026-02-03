Brandon Hall Group Prepared to Host 2026 HCM Excellence Conference Next Week

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™ is prepared to host the 2026 HCM Excellence Conference next week, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach. This premier event brings together thought leaders in Human Resources, Learning and Development, and Talent Management for four days of transformative learning, networking, and strategic insight.
The conference features an exceptional lineup of speakers—all HCM Excellence Award winners—who will share practical advice and proven success stories from their organizations. Attendees will gain actionable insights from practitioners who have achieved measurable results in talent development, learning innovation, and organizational transformation.
"Something fundamental has shifted since our conference last year. The uncertainty and ambiguity around AI and transformation is now fading. Organizations have enough clarity to move with purpose instead of hesitation. Distinct layers of readiness have fully emerged, and the early pioneers are now showing tangible outcomes, creating a visible roadmap others can follow," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO. "This year is the time where everyone can level up, because the path forward is clearer and proven. The real opportunity now is not about 'discovering AI,' but about accelerating along that maturity curve with intent, confidence and evidence."
A highlight of the conference is the HCM Excellence Awards Gala on Wednesday, February 11, celebrating the outstanding achievements of organizations and practitioners who have demonstrated excellence in human capital management. The evening features dinner, live music, and an exciting DJ afterparty where attendees can celebrate with industry leaders and this year's exceptional winners.
For more information about the 2026 HCM Excellence Conference, including registration details and the full agenda, visit https://excellenceconference.brandonhall.com/.
