BURLINGTON, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it and ECARX will partner with Lotus Cars on voice-powered technologies. The initiative will bring simplified interaction and enhanced safety, productivity and enjoyment to Lotus Cars drivers worldwide.



Lotus Cars will leverage Cerence’s industry-leading products, including voice recognition and natural language understanding, text-to-speech, and speech signal enhancement. The host platform will be Cerence’s unique hybrid embedded-cloud architecture that delivers unparalleled accuracy and speed and seamless interaction for drivers.

The ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand is currently one of the biggest stories in the automotive world. Under the stewardship of majority shareholder Geely, an exciting new range of performance cars for global markets is in development. The first of the these, codenamed Type 131, will be unveiled later this year.

“We are proud to partner with fellow leader ECARX to bring the power of voice to Lotus Cars drivers,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “Through intuitive, natural voice interaction, we will create a safer, more productive and more enjoyable experience that will take Lotus Cars to the next level and truly delight Lotus drivers.”

“As we look to the future of our important customer, Lotus Cars, we’ve brought our performance-focused mindset to the cockpit to enhance the in-car experience for drivers,” said Ziyu Shen, ECARX CEO. “Bringing high-tech, modern technologies together with Cerence is a core piece of this effort, and we are excited to leverage the expertise of this industry leader for intuitive interaction for Lotus Cars.”

