BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, and Ruckit, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Command Alkon specializing in collaborative transportation management software, are addressing the need to digitize processes for inbound raw materials and hauling for producers of ready mix concrete and asphalt. The solution stack addresses issues related to paper ticket workflows by removing time delays associated with manual entry, capturing daily visibility into material and haul costs, and enabling precision record-keeping by automating invoice reconciliation and AP processes.



CONNEX is Command Alkon’s software technology platform for the construction materials community. With the addition of Ruckit’s capabilities, CONNEX can now help ready mix and asphalt producers digitize and utilize inbound load data from any vendor and from any source; printed paper tickets, hand-written paper tickets, as well as digital ticket data from CONNEX or any supplier systems.

“CONNEX Inbound Materials enables ready mix and asphalt operations to manage a single ticket data instance for both hauling and material invoices,” said Tarun Nimmagadda, Vice President of CONNEX at Command Alkon. “Easily see tickets in the system that have or have not been invoiced, as well as invoices that have or have not been paid. Stay completely up to date with accruals and understand what’s outstanding from a payables standpoint.”

In this new world, all of the vendor tickets and invoices live in one place while AI technology automatically matches up every line item, flagging the user if they are being overbilled or highlighting other exceptions requiring clarification. With all of the ticket data in the system, business insights are immediately available to provide an unmatched perspective of inbound material and transportation costs and outstanding payables.

“Operations can spend hours matching tickets with invoices that come in, and still not have the insight they need to know where they stand on a daily basis with accruals and payables,” said Michael Bordelon, CONNEX Product Development at Command Alkon. “The solution provides a complete picture of all the loads that come in; it takes all of the data on the invoice and matches it against actual ticketing data for deliveries in the system. This is valuable because in instances where there is a missing ticket, a duplicate invoice, or if materials have already been billed on another invoice, the system can catch that quicker and easier than a human can.”

For more information on how Command Alkon and Ruckit are delivering solutions that can eliminate the tedious processes of dealing with paper delivery tickets and invoices from raw material vendors and haulers, visit www.commandalkon.com/getconnexinbound.

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for heavy work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

