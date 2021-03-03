COLUMBIA, S.C. and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced its Professional Services, Solution Architects, and Research and Development teams have earned top industry certifications allowing customers to ensure a consistent set of industry expertise and best practices to deliver successful high availability deployments across cloud, hybrid cloud and enterprise environments.



Included in SIOS’ roster of industry certifications and the number of experts with those certifications are the following:

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (4)

AWS Certified Solution Architect Associate (5)

AWS Certified Database Specialty (1)

Microsoft Exam 70-483 : Programming in C# (2)

Microsoft Exam 70-486 : Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications (1)

Microsoft Exam 70-487 : Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services (1)

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (3)

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate Certification (1)

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate (2)

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert (1)

“For customers, our ongoing achievement of these certifications show that SIOS and its employees are deeply skilled in cloud computing and enterprise technologies,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology, Corp. “Our continued participation in these certification programs is an important part of our ongoing commitment to providing the most advanced professional services, solution architects, and R&D engineering available. Customers looking to protect their most mission-critical applications have the confidence of knowing that our products and services are provided by a team whose depth of knowledge of cloud HA/DR is unmatched in the industry.”

Tweet this: @SIOSTech professional services team rakes in industry certifications #AWS #Azure #HA #HighAvailability #Cloud https://bit.ly/3q9gpSL

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com



