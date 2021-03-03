BOCA RATON, Fla., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has tasked Troy Gould, its Los Angeles-based securities legal counsel, to file a Regulation A Tier 2 offering to accelerate its development of disruptive “third wave of aeronautics” technologies.



“We’re finalizing our budget and forecast for the Reg A offering as we complete due diligence on some of the most promising technological breakthroughs enabling transformative aircraft with new capabilities and a reduced environmental impact,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

A primary area of focus for Xeriant continues to be electrically-powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and the universe of related technological advancements in structural design, propulsion systems, materials, sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), batteries and high-speed connectivity that will make the future of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) a reality. Another area of concentration will be affordable personal eVTOL aircraft (ePAVs). A number of the ancillary technologies included in Xeriant’s portfolio are the result of its rapidly expanding international operations and represent significant sources of potential revenue both in the near and long term.

“Moreover, we anticipate announcing the size of the offering, pricing range, as well as further significant corporate developments in the coming weeks,” continued Duffy. “We greatly appreciate the trust and support we have received from our growing family of retail investors who can participate more fully in the future growth of our company through this offering.”

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

