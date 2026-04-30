Xeriant Attracts Strong Multi-Industry Demand for Its Breakthrough Fire-Retardant Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that it has received strong inbound interest from several leading manufacturers across multiple industries seeking to integrate its proprietary fire-retardant composite technology into their products.

Building on the recent successful completion of its internal corner fire testing for NEXBOARD™ in preparation for its imminent certification testing, Xeriant has been actively collaborating with and developing technology for major players in other industries to improve fire resistance and elevate fire-safety standards. The goal is to develop non-combustible materials that significantly exceed existing industry performance and dramatically improve workplace and supply-chain safety. Xeriant plans to disclose more details regarding these relationships in the near future.

“The level of interest we’ve received for our fire-retardant technology has been remarkable,” said Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group. “Each industry is focused on advanced materials that deliver meaningful improvements in safety. The applications are nearly limitless, and we are excited to help bring next-generation, non-combustible solutions to market.”

This growing industry demand follows Xeriant’s impressive internal fire-testing results on NEXBOARD™, where the material demonstrated no combustion or smoke generation even when exposed to torches exceeding 3,000°F in a simulated NFPA 286 corner-burn configuration. The Company is now advancing into formal third-party certification testing at a national laboratory.

Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, stated: “As we move NEXBOARD through the certification process, the broader applicability of our fire-retardant technology is becoming clear. This platform not only delivers a safer, more resilient, and environmentally responsible alternative for construction — it has the potential to raise fire-safety standards across entire industries. We are thrilled by the strong interest and are actively advancing these strategic discussions.”

Xeriant’s fire-retardant formulation was originally developed for its flagship NEXBOARD™ product within the DUREVER™ advanced materials platform. Engineered to be fully compatible with NEXBOARD’s recycled-plastic-and-fiber production process, the technology is also highly versatile and scalable for use in other high-value applications.

With increasing inbound inquiries and active development partnerships, Xeriant is positioning its fire-retardant solutions to meet rising global demand for advanced fire safety, performance, and sustainable materials.

To view recent NEXBOARD fire-testing videos and receive future Xeriant investor updates, visit www.xeriant.com.

About Xeriant, Inc. Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-ed composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace conventional drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board, and other traditional construction materials.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning certification, partnerships, licensing, and commercialization.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc. Investor Relations Department (561) 491-9595 IR@xeriant.com www.xeriant.com