Xeriant Receives U.S. Patent Notice Allowance for its Breakthrough Fire-Resistant Composite Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), ("Xeriant" or “the Company”), a developer of advanced materials and transformative technologies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Xeriant’s patent application (Serial No. 18/623,359) covering its proprietary multilayered fire-resistant composite and method of making same. The formal patent issuance will follow.

This innovative technology is showcased in NEXBOARD™, Xeriant’s fire- and water-resistant composite wallboard, currently undergoing final internal fire-testing trials prior to certification fire testing. Xeriant completed a manufacturing and quality control certification review several months ago through a nationally recognized certification lab.

“This Notice of Allowance is a major milestone that validates years of development in our DUREVER™ advanced materials platform,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “Our multilayered fire-resistant composite technology has the potential to redefine safety and sustainability standards across construction, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors by offering lighter, stronger, and more fire-resistant panels that address critical challenges like wildfire risk, flooding damage, and recycling waste. Securing this patent strengthens our competitive position and creates new opportunities for strategic partnerships, licensing, and commercialization.”

The allowed patent covers a multilayer composite material engineered to deliver enhanced fire resistance, structural integrity, water resistance, lightweight characteristics, and manufacturing efficiency. The multilayer architecture enables higher concentrations of non-toxic fire retardants in the outer layers while using recycled plastic and cellulose fiber waste in the core, creating a cost-effective, eco-friendly alternative to traditional building materials such as gypsum drywall, plywood, OSB, and MgO board. The innovation is expected to have broad applications across aerospace, construction, energy, transportation, and other industries where fire safety and lightweight performance are critical.

In parallel with the issuance process, Xeriant will be pursuing international patent protection through a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application, which would extend the Company’s ability to seek protection across more than 150 countries. The Company also confirmed that it is preparing a continuation patent application aimed at expanding claim coverage related to the composition of the composite material, further reinforcing its intellectual property portfolio.

Additionally, Xeriant continues to advance its brand strategy with pending trademarks for DUREVER™, NEXBOARD™, and Technologies That Define The Future™, aligning its innovation pipeline with distinct commercial identities.

This patent milestone underscores Xeriant’s commitment to developing advanced materials solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of safety, sustainability, and performance in high-growth global markets.

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About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please visit www.xeriant.com

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In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the company’s ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.