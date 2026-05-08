Xeriant Launches NexPatch™ Fire-Resistant Joint Compound that Seamlessly Extends NEXBOARD™ Fire Protection

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced the launch of NexPatch™, a proprietary fire-resistant joint compound developed specifically for use with its flagship NEXBOARD™ composite construction panels.

NexPatch is formulated with Xeriant’s advanced intumescent fire-retardant chemistry (the same proprietary nanotechnology used in NEXBOARD).

When applied to joints, seams, or repair areas, it activates under heat to form a protective char barrier, delivering the same exceptional fire performance as the surrounding NEXBOARD panels. The product produces no combustion and no smoke during the Company’s internal testing under extreme temperatures, ensuring continuous fire resistance across an entire NEXBOARD wall or ceiling assembly.

“NexPatch completes the NEXBOARD system,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “Builders and contractors can now achieve a fully fire-rated, monolithic surface with professional-grade finishing and repair capability while maintaining the superior fire, water, and mold resistance that NEXBOARD is known for. This is a game-changing addition that makes NEXBOARD even more practical and attractive for commercial, multifamily, hospitality, and residential projects.”

NexPatch is easy to apply, sands smoothly, and resists cracking and shrinkage. Although it was designed for NEXBOARD, it may also be used for drywall, and many other materials. It is ideal for:

Finishing butt joints and seams between NEXBOARD panels

Repairing cuts, holes, or damage while preserving full fire protection

Creating seamless transitions in fire-rated assemblies



The launch of NexPatch follows Xeriant’s recent successful internal corner-burn testing and progress toward full third-party NFPA 286 and ASTM E84 certification for NEXBOARD.

“By extending our proprietary fire-retardant formula into a companion joint compound, we have eliminated one of the last remaining weak points in fire-rated wall systems,” added Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group. “NexPatch ensures that the fire performance of the panel itself carries through to every joint and repair.”

NexPatch will be available for sampling and offered alongside NEXBOARD as part of Xeriant’s DUREVER™ advanced materials platform. NexPatch will be third party tested and joint system fire rated.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board, and other traditional construction materials.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com .

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning product launches, certification, commercialization, and market adoption.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.