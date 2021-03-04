IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a deep learning chip technology company advancing AI pervasiveness in edge devices, today announced that it supports Ok Google and Hey Google hotwords with the Syntiant® NDP120™ Neural Decision Processor™ (NDP).



Using the ultra-low-power Syntiant Core 2™ tensor processor, the NDP120 can activate the Google Assistant at under 280uW (microwatts) power consumption with the hotwords, "Hey Google" or “Ok Google.” The advanced artificial intelligence built into the NDP120 delivers highly accurate, hands-free voice functionally, and can run multiple applications simultaneously with minimal battery power consumption, including speaker identification, keyword spotting, multiple wake words and local commands recognition.

“The rise of the voice assistant has come as no surprise, as more people use speech to control technology in their everyday lives, from making doctors’ appointments, changing radio stations, to setting the temperature of a home, the applications are endless,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “We’ve already shipped more than 10 million of our NDP devices globally, most of which can be found in mobile phones to enable always-on-voice. With the NDP120 now supporting the Google Assistant, we’re bringing conversational intelligence to smart phones at lower cost and greater efficiency, while vastly improving the consumer experience.”

Syntiant’s NDP120 brings low-power conversational AI to battery-powered consumer devices. Embedded with a user programmable HiFi-3 DSP, the NDP120 supports up to 7 audio streams and can process multiple concurrent heterogeneous networks. The Syntiant Core 2 is a tensor processing core, built from the ground up to support energy efficient inference without compromising ease of programming.

Syntiant also provides a turnkey solution for OEMs by integrating the NDP Software Development Kit into the Android’s audio Hardware Abstraction Layer, enabling mobile device manufacturers to seamlessly support the Google Assistant.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, earbuds, hearing aids and laptops. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968