DENVER, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announces its nomination as a Foundation Partner of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association for the digital infrastructure industry. As a Foundation Partner, STACK is making a meaningful broad-based commitment of time and resources to iMasons’ educational, networking, and industry initiatives. In addition, STACK Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox will sit on the iMasons Advisory Council as a thought leader and strategic advisor.



“The data center industry is a tight-knit community of professionals who work together to support the growth and development of digital infrastructure solutions, sustainability, diversity, and advocacy,” said Mr. Cox. “I look forward to ongoing collaboration and the chance to partner with the Infrastructure Masons toward a common set of goals.”

Established in 2016, the iMasons organization includes more than 1,400 members across 139 countries. As the newest Foundation Partner of iMasons, STACK will join 31 other tech companies supporting its mission to provide infrastructure executives and technical professionals an independent forum to connect, grow and give back with the community.

“We are delighted that STACK INFRASTRUCTURE has joined iMasons through our Foundation Partner program,” shares Jeff Omelchuck, Executive Director, Infrastructure Masons. “We look forward to their contributions in our pursuit of advancement of the industry, peer development, and social impact.”

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in eight markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New Albany, Ohio; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and Silicon Valley, California. Its offerings include hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

