TEMPE, Ariz., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

Net Sales of $1.4 million, Growth of 464%

Gross Margin of 33%

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments of $41.6 million

Stock Symbol Changed to: WRAP

Full Year 2020 Summary

Net Sales of $3.9 million, Growth of 466%

Gross Margin of 34%

Sold Product to 15 New Countries – 36 Countries to Date

Trained Agencies Increased to Over 450 Agencies

BolaWrap Certified Instructors Increased to 1,360

Management Commentary – Tom Smith, President

“As public safety experienced historic challenges in 2020, WRAP adapted to a quickly-evolving market by putting increased focus on building a global brand and broadening our impact as a leader in de-escalation solutions and technology. As safe and effective uses of BolaWrap increased in the United States, the device has also been sold globally to 36 countries. Our international business is only anticipated to grow, due to a rapidly expanding pipeline and international distribution network.”

“In the wake of global protests surrounding excessive use of force, 2021 is expected to be a year focused on domestic police and public safety reform, with an increased focus from community groups, government organizations and the media on safer tactics and tools. In Q4 2020, we completed the acquisition of NSENA, Inc. with the expressed purpose of providing an immersive training solution to a market that we believe is seeking fresh ideas towards police education and training. We expect 2021 to be a year of continued growth and insights as we pursue our goal of becoming the global leader in de-escalation solutions and best practices.”

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,415 $ 251 $ 3,944 $ 697 Net sales growth (1) 464 % NM % 466 % NM % Gross margin rate 33 % 34 % 34 % 40 % Net loss $ (3,556 ) $ (2,543 ) $ (12,580 ) $ (8,325 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.29 )

(1) As compared to the prior year period.



FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales

Generated revenue of $1.4 million for the 4Q20, 464% growth as compared to 4Q19.

40% sequential increase as compared to the 3Q20 ($1.0 million).

The pandemic impacted 2020 sales efforts both in the U.S. and internationally. Our pipeline, however, is robust.



Gross Profit

Generated $0.5 million of gross profit for the 4Q20.

Gross margin was 33% for the 4Q20, a slight improvement compared to the 32% for 3Q20.

We continue to expect our gross margins to be fluid as we ramp our revenue base during this early-stage of growth.

Based on current initiatives, we expect to improve gross margins in future periods.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A expense increased $1.6 million in 4Q20 compared to 4Q19.

Increase was driven primarily by a $0.8 million increase in compensation costs as we ramp our sales force and training teams, and $0.4 million of increased marketing and promotion expenditures.

Research and Development (R&D) Expense

R&D expense increased 22% in 4Q20 to $0.7 million compared to 4Q19.

We expect our R&D expense to increase in 2021 as we add staff and expand important research initiatives in response to identified market opportunities.

Inventory

Inventory increased to $2.7 million at end of 4Q20, compared to $2.0 million at 3Q20 in response to growing market opportunities.



Capital Structure and Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was $41.6 million at end of 4Q20 compared to $45.1 million at 3Q20, representing 85% of total assets.

In December 2020 we acquired NSENA, a virtual reality-based training simulator business targeting law enforcement and corrections. Our balance sheet at the end of 4Q20 reflected $0.3 million of assumed debt related to the NSENA acquisition.

FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales

Generated $3.9 million of revenue in 2020, a 466% increase over 2019. The reflects the continued ramp of our business and adoption of our platform at this early stage.

In spite of severe travel restrictions and logistic challenges caused by COVID, our international business accounted for 64% of 2020 revenue compared to 28% in 2019, reflecting 1,188% growth.

We have sold BolaWrap products to 36 countries, adding 15 new countries in 2020 in spite of travel restrictions.

The number of international distributors grew from 16 at the end of 2019 to 35 at the end of 2020.

Gross Profit

Generated $1.3 million of gross profit in 2020. Our gross margin for 2020 was 34%.



Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A expense increased $5.0 million in fiscal 2020, which reflects our investment in our business during our initial ramp in sales and production.



Research and Development (R&D) Expense

R&D expense increased $0.6 million in 2020 due to increased staffing.



Non-Cash Stock Compensation Expense

Operating expense included $2.2 million of non-cash stock compensation expense in 2020 compared to $1.5 million in 2019.



Outlook

We continue to expect near-term headwinds to our growth as international travel remains limited. We expect this to continue through at least the first half of 2021 then soften as we proceed through the second half of 2021.

About Wrap Technologies

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $16,647 $16,984 Short-term investments 24,994 - Accounts receivable, net 1,871 195 Inventories, net 2,655 2,245 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 760 251 Total current assets 46,927 19,675 Property and equipment, net 357 243 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 139 261 Intangible assets, net 1,396 230 Other assets, net 13 13 Total assets $48,832 $20,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,953 $601 Customer deposits 2 344 Deferred revenue 16 3 Operating lease liability - short term 94 128 Note payable to bank - short term 275 - Total current liabilities 2,340 1,076 Long-term liabilities 79 150 Total liabilities 2,419 1,226 Stockholders' equity 46,413 19,196 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $48,832 $20,422





Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited - dollars In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product sales $1,382 $237 $3,868 $656 Other revenue 33 14 76 41 Total revenues 1,415 251 3,944 697 Cost of revenues 942 165 2,601 420 Gross profit 473 86 1,343 277 Operating expenses (i): Selling, general and administrative 3,698 2,106 11,631 6,653 Research and development 751 616 2,789 2,237 Total operating expenses 4,449 2,722 14,420 8,890 Loss from operations (3,976 ) (2,636 ) (13,077 ) (8,613 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2 95 83 291 Other 418 (2 ) 414 (3 ) 420 93 497 288 Net loss ($3,556 ) ($2,543 ) ($12,580 ) ($8,325 ) Net loss per basic common share ($0.10 ) ($0.09 ) ($0.37 ) ($0.29 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per basic common share 37,399,195 29,704,067 33,846,338 28,652,625 Comprehensive loss: Net loss ($3,556 ) ($2,543 ) ($12,580 ) ($8,325 ) Net unrealized gain on short-term investments 8 - 15 - Comprehensive loss ($3,548 ) ($2,543 ) ($12,565 ) ($8,325 ) (i) includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selling, general and administrative $1,538 $1,408 $1,957 $1,410 Research and development 84 (70 ) 280 126 Total stock-based compensation expense $1,622 $1,338 $2,237 $1,536



