Wrap and WOFT Establish Drone Test & Non-Lethal Response Training Site in Florida

MIAMI, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology company, today announced the launch of a Florida-based integrated drone testing and NLR training headquarters through a newly executed strategic partnership agreement with WOFT, LLC (“WOFT”), a premier training facilities organization headquartered in Florida.

The agreement establishes WOFT’s Florida facility as a dedicated operational hub for counter-UAS validation, drone-enabled non-lethal deployment testing, instructor-level certification, and structured federal, state, and local agency evaluation programs.

This initiative aligns with what the Company believes is accelerating interest from U.S. federal and national security stakeholders in proactive, lawful, and non-lethal technologies capable of addressing both aerial threats and human encounters across defense, border, infrastructure protection, and public safety environments.

Establishing a Dual-Purpose Operational Platform

The Florida facility is expected to function as both a structured drone and counter-UAS test range and an in-person NLR training headquarters. The site is designed to integrate engineering validation, operational simulation, and certification-based training into a single scalable environment supporting Wrap’s expanding drone-enabled NLR ecosystem, including BolaWrap®, WrapReality™, WrapVision™, and the MERLIN-1 DFR-X counter-UAS platform.

Counter-UAS Testing and Integrated Platform Validation

The facility intends to host controlled evaluation programs focused on:

Adversarial drone detection and mitigation

Kinetic and non-kinetic counter-drone methodologies

Payload deployment validation

Drone-to-drone and air-to-ground engagement concepts

Human-in-the-loop and autonomous response testing





Testing scenarios are structured to simulate real-world security environments, including critical infrastructure, public venues, federal facilities, and defense-relevant operational contexts. Live-flight evaluations and operational data collection are expected to support product refinement, inform commercialization strategy, and accelerate agency procurement decisions.

Drone-to-Human NLR Deployment

In addition to counter-UAS validation, the site is expected to support structured drone-to-human deployment scenarios, including:

Deployment of pain-free, non-lethal tools from aerial platforms

Distraction and deterrence mechanisms

Controlled lawful intervention simulations

Tactical transition drills to prepare for officer readiness and force-continuum alignment





These exercises are designed to evaluate how aerial platforms can support earlier intervention in dynamic encounters while preserving lawful authority and reducing escalation risk.

Scalable In-Person NLR Training Headquarters

The Florida site is intended to serve as a recurring in-person training destination for domestic and international agencies implementing Wrap’s NLR doctrine.

Planned programs include:

Officer-level operational integration training

Instructor certification courses

Executive command briefings

Policy integration workshops

Scenario-based implementation laboratories





WOFT instructors plan to complete Wrap’s certified NLR Trainer program to expand Wrap-aligned instructional capacity and adhere to Wrap-approved doctrine and deployment standards. Unlike many traditional static training environments, the Florida facility emphasizes stress-based decision-making, repetition, scenario immersion, and integration of emerging drone-enabled capabilities into real-world workflows.

Federal Agency Evaluation and Market Acceleration

The facility is expected to support structured federal engagement initiatives, including:

Invitation-only evaluation events

Agency immersion demonstrations

Proof-of-concept validation programs

Operational data capture

Capability briefings for defense and federal stakeholders





We believe federal interest is increasingly centered on solutions that deliver:

Zero serious injury outcome profiles

Zero fatality deployment intent

Scalable drone-enabled platforms

Integration across aerial and ground systems





By consolidating training, testing, and validation into one operational environment, Wrap aims to position the Florida headquarters as a commercialization and adoption engine for next-generation non-lethal and counter-drone technologies.

Strategic Alignment and Partnership Structure

The partnership designates Wrap as lead partner for integrated solution determinations and provides for certain exclusivity protections from certain competitors during the term of the agreement. The agreement supports coordinated commercialization, joint validation efforts, and long-term alignment with Wrap’s product roadmap.

All Wrap product-related data, refinements, and derivative technology improvements remain exclusively owned by Wrap in accordance with the collaboration framework.

Building a Drone-Enabled Non-Lethal Response Ecosystem

Wrap’s long-term vision is to establish non-lethal technology as a foundational layer of lawful proactive response, whether deployed from:

An officer’s belt

A drone platform, or

A semi-autonomous or autonomous system





We believe the Florida-based integrated test and training headquarters marks a significant step toward unifying aerial systems, human response doctrine, and in-person officer training into a cohesive NLR ecosystem capable of scaling across domestic and federal markets.

“In our view, this initiative extends beyond facility expansion,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “By combining integrated drone validation, counter-UAS testing, and certification-based officer training into a single operational platform, our goal is to accelerate adoption of lawful, proactive non-lethal capabilities across both ground and aerial domains.”

The facility is expected to begin hosting scheduled agency training programs and validation events in Q2 2026.

