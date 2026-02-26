Wrap Expedites Drone-Based Non-Lethal Technologies; Strengthens Commitment with K-Form, Inc.

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced an expansion of the scope of its manufacturing partnership with K-Form, Inc. (“Kform”), intended to accelerate development and production of Wrap’s drone-based non-lethal systems, MERLIN-1, including its Drone First Responder Interdiction (“DFR-X”) platform.

Wrap has formally signed purchase orders for multiple DFR-X systems, marking what the Company believes to be a key milestone in the commercialization of its drone-deployable non-lethal capabilities. The expanded collaboration with Kform is expected to support rapid prototyping, engineering refinement, precision manufacturing, and scalable production of these advanced systems.

The DFR-X platform integrates Wrap’s tested non-lethal restraint technology with unmanned aerial systems, enabling remote deployment capabilities designed to enhance lawful control, increase officer safety, and reduce the likelihood of lethal force outcomes in high-risk situations.

Accelerating Drone-Based Non-Lethal Response

Under the expanded agreement:

Kform agrees to support accelerated engineering and refinement of the DFR-X payload architecture.

Kform agrees to maintain active support partnerships within the drone defense and Counter-UAS (“C-UAS”) sector, supporting U.S. Federal and Department of Defense mission sets. These established relationships and operational insights may further strengthen Wrap’s ability to expand its C-UAS offerings and position DFR-X within broader federal and defense programs.

Rapid prototyping and iterative development cycles are planned domestically to shorten time-to-deployment.

U.S.-based precision manufacturing and assembly are structured to align with federal procurement and defense industrial base requirements.

Scalable production capabilities are expected to support growing domestic and international demand.



Kform’s advanced fabrication and systems integration expertise is expected to significantly compress development timelines while keeping production quality consistent with public safety and defense standards.

Strategic Value to Wrap’s Broader Non-Lethal Response Ecosystem

We believe the expansion of drone-based non-lethal capabilities reinforces Wrap’s evolution from a single-device provider into a fully integrated Non-Lethal Response ecosystem combining:

Hardware (BolaWrap® Cassettes and DFR-X systems)

Immersive training platforms (WrapReality™)

Policy and doctrine integration

Data-driven program support

The DFR-X platform extends Wrap’s “proactive lawful control” framework into aerial and remote operational environments, with the aim of providing agencies additional time, distance, and decision advantage during dynamic encounters.

Leadership Commentary

“Adoption of drone-enabled NLR platforms across law enforcement and C-UAS mission sets represents to us a meaningful advancement in public safety and national security capabilities,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap Technologies. “Through our strengthened partnership with Kform, we are aiming to increase engineering intensity and scaling U.S.-based production to bring DFR-X systems to market faster and with greater operational readiness. We believe this collaboration reinforces our commitment to domestic manufacturing while positioning Wrap at the forefront of next-generation drone-deployable non-lethal technologies.”

Callye Keen, Chief Executive Officer of Kform, added: “Kform is proud to support Wrap in advancing drone-based non-lethal and C-UAS technologies. Our engineering and advanced manufacturing teams are structured to move rapidly from concept refinement to scalable production while maintaining the precision, reliability, and quality standards required for federal and defense applications.”

Positioning for Federal and Defense Markets

The expanded partnership aligns with Wrap’s broader U.S. manufacturing strategy, including by increasing domestic production capabilities designed to meet the expectations of federal, homeland security, and defense customers. We believe that as drone-based public safety operations expand, Wrap’s DFR-X system positions the company at the intersection of non-lethal technology and unmanned systems integration.

An increasing number of signed purchase orders for DFR-X systems may reflect growing interest in scalable, drone-enabled non-lethal response solutions across public safety and security sectors.

For more information about WRAP Technologies and NLR solutions, visit www.wrap.com , and to learn more about Kform and its services and capabilities, visit www.kform.com .

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the agreement with K-Form, Inc., Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652