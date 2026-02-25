Wrap Expands into Indian Market Following Purchase Order for DFR-X Non-Lethal Drone Systems, BolaWrap Devices, and WrapReality Virtual Training Systems

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public safety technology, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Crystal Works Private Limited (“Crystal Works”), a premier supplier of advanced technology solutions for defense and law enforcement markets in India.

The agreement includes a pre-order purchase of the following Wrap Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) solutions:

Wrap Drone First Responder Interdiction (“DFR-X”) Systems : Drone-enabled non-lethal aerial response and interdiction platform

: Drone-enabled non-lethal aerial response and interdiction platform BolaWrap® 150 Devices : Handheld non-lethal restraint tool designed for pre-escalation and lawful control

: Handheld non-lethal restraint tool designed for pre-escalation and lawful control WrapReality™ Immersive Training Platform: Virtual reality-based decision-making and scenario training system





Crystal Works’ adoption of the NLR solutions marks Wrap’s first major commercial entry into the Indian market and suggests there may be growing international demand for comprehensive NLR capabilities that combine technology, training, and operational doctrine.

Crystal Works’ purchase order indicates increased market interest in Wrap’s full technology portfolio. The NLR ecosystem aims to support non-lethal operational requirements across defense and public safety agencies, expand field options for personnel, enhance operator readiness, and reduce risk in high-stakes encounters. The adoption of Wrap’s integrated ground and aerial solutions highlights the adaptability of the Company’s NLR ecosystem across diverse operational environments.

Strategic International Expansion

The collaboration is a step towards establishing a foundational presence for Wrap within India’s rapidly modernizing security ecosystem. Leveraging Crystal Works’ deep regional expertise and established defense industry footprint, the agreement is designed to accelerate adoption of Wrap’s non-lethal technologies across Indian law enforcement, defense units, and other government sectors seeking advanced, scalable response tools.

India represents a strategic gateway to the broader South Asian market, where modernization initiatives and force-readiness programs are increasingly driving demand for next-generation public safety technologies. Globally, the Company expects that non-lethal response is increasingly becoming a core pillar of public safety strategy as agencies prioritize de-escalation, risk mitigation, and accountable use-of-force frameworks.

DFR-X Pre-Order Demonstrates Early Market Traction

In our view, Crystal Works’ pre-order of DFR-X systems underscores increasing demand for Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (“C-UAS”) and drone-enabled response solutions, validating Wrap’s research and development investment in drone capabilities. The Company has strategically advanced its aerial platform capabilities with the goal of addressing emerging operational requirements across public safety, critical infrastructure protection, and defense applications.

Wrap’s C-UAS drone platform extends NLR capabilities into the aerial domain, designed to combine advanced detection, situational awareness, and non-lethal interdiction options within a unified operating framework. With expanding domestic and international go-to-market pathways, we believe Crystal Works’ adoption of DFR-X positions Wrap to capture growth in both established public safety markets and high-priority global security regions seeking scalable, integrated aerial response solutions.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

