WRAP Launches “Transitional Control” Training Unit in Collaboration with STORM Training Group

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public-safety technology, today announced the release of its second Arrest-in-Control (AIC) training unit, now available through Wrap’s subscription-based Learning Management System (“LMS”). This development is part of the continued expansion of Wrap’s Non-Lethal Response (NLR) platform, from moving beyond the deployment of the BolaWrap into the subsequent stages of AIC, stabilization, and retention of subjects.

The curriculum was created in strategic partnership with STORM Training Group (“STORM”), a recognized leader in lawful control, defensive tactics, and performance optimization in high-stress environments. Through this collaboration, Wrap and STORM are aiming to close a gap in public safety training by concentrating not only on non-lethal engagement, but on the structured control, stabilization, and custody process that follows.

The latest five-course package is now available within WrapTactics™, the Company’s subscription-driven digital learning ecosystem designed to deliver concise, scenario-based instruction that enhances retention and operational consistency. The coursework focuses on close-quarters engagement and transitional control techniques, including rear clinch positioning with BolaWrap integration, arm pin turnovers, arm drags utilizing BolaWrap, and break-fall mechanics to enhance officer safety during dynamic movements. These modules are designed to strengthen control during high-contact encounters and support transitions from engagement to stabilization. Agencies can access the training on demand through their existing WrapTactics subscriptions, integrating into ongoing in-service and defensive tactics programs.

“In our experience, core competencies are built through disciplined repetition,” said Chad Malmberg, President and CEO of STORM. “We believe WrapTactics™ provides a structured digital framework that supports hands-on reinforcement, helping officers internalize control principles and execute more effectively under pressure.”

A Modernized Hybrid Training Model

Delivered through Wrap’s LMS, the program supports a blended training architecture that enables agencies to:

Complete digital instruction and comprehension assessments remotely

Transition into instructor-led practical application

Align teaching standards across units, shifts, and geographic locations

Optimize training budgets while elevating operational preparedness

The subscription structure is designed to support ongoing content enhancements, policy alignment, and scalable deployment to accommodate agencies navigating staffing limitations, fiscal pressures, and compressed training windows.

STORM’s institutional credibility and disciplined methodology are integral to the partnership. Recognized for its structured defensive tactics doctrine and field-informed insights, STORM applies a rigorous instructional framework grounded in performance science. That approach is expected to strengthen the quality and consistency of the content delivered through WrapTactics and align with Wrap’s strategic objective of enhancing officer preparedness through measurable, repeatable training systems.

Additional training units are under development to further embed non-lethal response principles within public safety training. Wrap and STORM are aligned in their commitment to expand access to scalable, high-impact training solutions that are developed to improve operational outcomes and reinforce responsible use-of-force practices.

The BolaWrap® non-lethal device is engineered to expand an officer’s tactical options during dynamic encounters. The system is designed to enable intervention earlier in the escalation by facilitating distance management and early-stage physical control, without dependence on pain compliance, blunt force, electrical discharge, or projectile impact. When implemented alongside instruction and clear policy, non-lethal response tools may support decision-making, mitigate injury, and strengthen outcomes for officers, subjects, and their communities.

About STORM Training Group

Founded in 2015, STORM Training Group provides law enforcement and security agencies with evidence-based defensive tactics and use-of-force training. Trusted by more than 300 agencies across the Midwest, the basis of STORM’s nationally recognized arrest and control system has been peer-reviewed and linked to significant reductions in use-of-force incidents, officer and subject injuries, and civil liability payouts. With a mission to enhance officer safety and improve community outcomes, STORM combines decades of field-tested law enforcement and military experience with modern, data-driven instruction. STORM Training Group is owned by Chad Malmberg and Tom Menton.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

