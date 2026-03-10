Wrap Initiates Master Trainer Instructor Program at WOFT with Storm Training Group to Expand Non-Lethal Response and Drone-to-Human Intervention Training

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) technologies and training systems for public safety, today announced the launch of its Master Trainer Instructor Program at WOFT, a Florida-based real-world scenario training facility, in partnership with Storm Training Group, a nationally recognized provider of law enforcement defensive tactics and arrest control training.

As public safety agencies across the United States continue to seek solutions that reduce injuries and improve outcomes during police encounters, interest in non-lethal intervention technologies and structured training programs has increased. Some departments are expanding their use-of-force frameworks to include tools and tactics that allow officers to intervene earlier, maintain lawful control, and resolve encounters without resorting to higher levels of force.

Wrap’s Non-Lethal Response framework integrates technology, training, and operational doctrine designed to help agencies implement proactive, lawful control capabilities to improve safety for officers, subjects, and the communities they serve.

The program establishes a quarterly training cadence designed to expand instructor capacity and provide law enforcement agencies across Florida and the broader Southeast United States with direct access to Wrap’s integrated Non-Lethal Response training and technology platform.

The first Master Trainer session is scheduled for March 13, 2026, where select WOFT personnel and regional law enforcement professionals are expected to participate in advanced instructor certification focused on Non-Lethal Response doctrine, tactical decision-making, and operational deployment of Wrap technologies.

The initiative reflects Wrap’s commitment to building a scalable training infrastructure that enables law enforcement agencies to integrate non-lethal capabilities safely, lawfully, and effectively into daily operations.

Non-Lethal Response is an operational framework that integrates de-escalation, lawful control, and proactive intervention tools designed to reduce injuries, prevent unnecessary escalation, and preserve life during police encounters.

Through the Master Trainer program, certified instructors are expected to gain the authority to deliver authorized training in:

Non-Lethal Response doctrine and operational decision-making

Deployment and tactical integration of the BolaWrap® remote restraint device

Scenario-based lawful control techniques and hands-on transitional tactics

Policy integration and training program development for law enforcement agencies

The training is slated to be conducted at WOFT’s purpose-built facility, which was designed to provide immersive real-world training environments to replicate operational conditions faced by officers in the field.

By leveraging WOFT’s infrastructure and Storm Training Group’s expertise in defensive tactics and arrest control instruction, the program is intended to create a regional training hub for Non-Lethal Response capable of serving local, state, and federal agencies.

Future training cycles are expected to expand beyond handheld technologies to include broader operational concepts within Wrap’s NLR ecosystem, including:

Drone-as-First-Responder (DFR-X) operational integration

Counter-UAS (C-UAS) applications for public safety and security operations

Emerging aerial and remote deployment concepts for non-lethal systems

“We believe training is the foundation of successful Non-Lethal Response adoption,” said Jared Novick, President and COO of Wrap. “By establishing a Master Trainer program with Storm Training Group at WOFT, we aim to expand instructor capacity and create a regional training hub that allows departments to integrate non-lethal capabilities safely and effectively into their operational frameworks.”

Storm Training Group brings decades of law enforcement training experience and is widely recognized for its Arrest-in-Control and defensive tactics training programs delivered to agencies across the United States.

“Law enforcement agencies need training that reflects the realities of modern policing,” said Chad Malmberg, Founder of Storm Training Group. “By combining Storm’s defensive tactics expertise with Wrap’s Non-Lethal Response technologies and training doctrine, we may help officers develop practical skills that can improve safety for both officers and the communities they serve.”

WOFT is expected to serve as a Preferred Florida NLR Training Partner, supporting ongoing instructor certification programs, agency training events, operational demonstrations, and evaluation exercises aligned with Wrap’s Non-Lethal Response doctrine.

“WOFT was built to give law enforcement professionals a place to train in realistic environments that mirror the challenges they face in the field,” said Philip Toppino, Director and Founder of WOFT. “Partnering with Wrap and Storm Training Group allows us to bring together advanced Non-Lethal Response technologies and tested defensive tactics training so officers can develop the skills and confidence to resolve encounters more safely.”

The quarterly Master Trainer program represents the first step toward establishing regional Non-Lethal Response training hubs designed to expand instructor certification and increase training accessibility for agencies across the Southeast. By developing a network of certified instructors and partner facilities, Wrap aims to scale the delivery of Non-Lethal Response training nationwide, enabling more agencies to adopt integrated de-escalation, lawful control, and non-lethal intervention capabilities.

The Master Trainer program is part of Wrap’s broader strategy to expand access to recurring training, certification, and technology deployment programs that support long-term adoption of Non-Lethal Response capabilities. By developing certified instructor networks and regional training hubs, Wrap aims to provide agencies with ongoing training resources that support operational readiness, policy integration, and continuous skill development.

Law enforcement agencies interested in participating in upcoming training programs or scheduling agency-specific Non-Lethal Response training sessions may contact Wrap for additional information.

