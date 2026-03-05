Panama Partner Issues Purchase Order for DFR-X Drone System as Wrap Expands Non-Lethal Response Capabilities in the Region

MIAMI, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced its expansion into Panama through an exclusive territory partnership with Servicios Tácticos de Seguridad S.A. (“STS”), a regional security integration and consulting firm serving Central America and the Caribbean.

Under the agreement, STS is expected to represent Wrap’s integrated platform of public safety technologies in Panama, including the BolaWrap® 150 remote restraint device, the DFR-X™ drone-based non-lethal response platform, Merlin-1™ Counter-UAS (“C-UAS”) drone systems, WrapVision™ body-worn camera solutions, and the WrapReality™ virtual reality training platform. The collaboration introduces a comprehensive ecosystem of operational tools, immersive training capabilities, and advanced technologies designed to support modern security operations across law enforcement, national security, and critical infrastructure sectors.

STS brings extensive experience in technology deployment, security integration, and tactical training throughout the region, with particular expertise supporting ports, border security operations, and national security environments. Through this partnership, Wrap and STS plan to work together to demonstrate the operational value of Wrap’s NLR platform and integrated training systems to public safety stakeholders across Panama.

Regional Security Integration Partner

As part of the agreement, STS is expected to serve as Wrap’s exclusive commercial partner within Panama, responsible for representing Wrap’s solutions, coordinating product demonstrations, and supporting customer onboarding and training initiatives.

The partnership also includes the introduction of Wrap’s NLR technologies into the Panamanian market, including both ground-based and aerial response capabilities designed to support modern public safety and security operations.

The agreement further grants STS the ability to procure Wrap products and services for distribution within Panama, which provides the opportunity to create a scalable pathway for introducing the Company’s broader NLR technology platform across the country. STS intends to maintain inventory and secure storage of Wrap products at its facilities and to resell products within the approved territory exclusively to authorized and lawful end users, in compliance with applicable U.S. export regulations.

Strategic Market Entry in Panama

Panama may represent a strategically important market to Wrap due to its role as a regional logistics and maritime hub, home to major international shipping infrastructure, ports, and national security operations. Security stakeholders across the country have increasingly shown a need for integrated solutions that combine advanced technology, training, and operational readiness to address evolving public safety and security challenges.

To support the introduction of Wrap’s technology platform, Wrap and STS plan to conduct product demonstrations and operational training sessions for prospective customers. A preliminary visit to Panama is targeted for Q2, during which Wrap and STS representatives intend to meet with law enforcement leadership, national security officials, and procurement stakeholders to showcase the capabilities of Wrap’s solutions.

These engagements are expected to include demonstrations of Wrap’s NLR technologies, immersive training systems, and advanced drone-based platforms designed to support surveillance, incident response, and counter-drone security operations.

Expanding Wrap’s Global Presence

The partnership with STS represents a strategic step in Wrap’s international growth strategy, expanding the Company’s footprint in Latin America and strengthening its ability to deliver integrated public safety solutions in emerging markets. By partnering with experienced regional integrators, Wrap aims to accelerate adoption of its NLR technologies while ensuring agencies receive the training, policy alignment, and operational support required for successful deployment.

Through this collaboration, Wrap and STS intend to support public safety organizations with an integrated approach that combines advanced equipment, immersive training, and operational support frameworks designed to strengthen preparedness and improve response outcomes.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

