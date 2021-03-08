NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Asia Broadband utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertically integrated approach to sales transactions differentiates Asia Broadband from its competitors in the mining space. In recent months, the company has announced multiple exciting initiatives, most notably its acquisition of a high-potential mineral property in the state of Colima, Mexico, and its entry into a definitive development agreement to produce a white label gold-backed cryptocurrency coin.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Asia Broadband, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Asia Broadband.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states James Gilbert, CEO of Asia Broadband.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Asia Broadband with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Asia Broadband has given the investment community a lot to get excited about in recent months, announcing both its acquisition of a high-potential property in Colima, Mexico, and its development of the AABB Gold token in partnership with Core State Holdings Corp.,” states Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Asia Broadband as it works to advance these initiatives and capitalize on the forecast growth in the cryptocurrency space in the months ahead.”

To learn more about Asia Broadband, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.ibn.fm/AABB.

About Asia Broadband Inc.

Asia Broadband Inc. is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. The company is also releasing its freshly minted mine-to-token, gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and expects to become a worldwide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.asiabroadbandinc.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

For investor inquiries please use the following:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

Phone: 702-866-9054