Contract awarded for 400Hz Aircraft ground support equipment by Navy -NWSC Dahlgren

WARWICK, NY., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from the US Navy for a 160KVA 400Hz Frequency Converter used for aircraft ground support to power the plane on the ground for a variety of purposes in lieu of using the engine and burning jet fuel.

“We are delighted to work on another project for the Navy. PCTI has been supplying highly reliable equipment to all branches of the DOD since our first orders with the inception of the company in 1991. We are honored to be a defense contractor to help keep our troops mission-ready,” said Catherine Chis, President

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) currently operates eight Naval Surface Warfare Centers (NSWC). PCTI has provided equipment in the past to five of the eight NSWCs including Crane, Indiana, Port Hueneme, California, Panama City, Florida, and Carderock, Maryland. PCTI has been awarded multiple contracts by NSWC-Dahlgren Division beginning in 1995. Equipment supplied to NSWC’s include aircraft ground support equipment, battery chargers for Naval applications including a battery charger for the largest unmanned submarine, Cutthroat, operated by Acoustic Research Detachment operated by NSWC Carderock along Lake Pend Oreille in Bayview, Idaho.

PCTI designs, develops, engineers and manufactures standard and custom power electronic solutions for industrial, military and sustainable energy sectors. The company has served the growing demand for power electronics in the highest power ranges since 1991. Customers include the U.S. Military and many of the world’s largest industrial manufacturers. All of its products are manufactured in the United States, and its facilities have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because of its status as an essential, defense-related industry.

