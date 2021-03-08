SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) Sterilization Systems Group announced it has been awarded multiple contracts from domestic customers since February 1, 2021, totaling $3.1 million. The contracts include two, six-pallet vacuum degassing chambers for use with accelerating the ethylene oxide (“EO”) sterilization aeration process, seven EO Control System Upgrades , mechanical upgrades, and additional environmental monitoring control systems to guard the entire facility for proper air flow, ventilation, oxygen levels, EO gas levels, and many other safety related functions. “These contracts reflect ETC Sterilization Systems Group’s expertise in EO sterilization and system controls,” states Eric Hunnicutt, ETC Director of EO Sterilizer Sales. ETC’s Sterilization Systems Group offers Steam and Ethylene Oxide (“EO”) Sterilizer Systems, Vacuum Dryers, Software Systems, and project management services to the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Life Science industries. ETC’s systems are often specially designed to meet unique process systems challenges.

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

