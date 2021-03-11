I wouldn’t have done it unless I had found a place that was a significant improvement for myself, my team, and of course my borrowers and realtor partners. I have found that at NFM.

Linthicum, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Raleigh, NC. The branch is located at 111 E. North Street, Suite 5, Raleigh, NC 27601 and will be led by Branch Manager, Tina Konidaris. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“As a top producer, it’s a difficult decision to pick up your business and move to a new company,” said Konidaris. “I wouldn’t have done it unless I had found a place that was a significant improvement for myself, my team, and of course my borrowers and realtor partners. I have found that at NFM. From the technology to the warm welcome, I am so excited to call this home!”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“Tina will bring a huge presence for us in the Raleigh market,” said Jan Ozga, President of NFM Lending. “NFM is excited to partner with such a seasoned professional. Her energy, intelligence, and natural ability to build are inspiring qualities for this company. Tina adds another burst of energy to our incredible culture and family.”

Konidaris is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

For more information, please contact:

Tina Konidaris

Branch Manager

NMLS# 77354

919-412-5301

tinak@nfmlending.com

www.nfmlending.com/tinak

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 41 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

