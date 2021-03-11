Staten Island, NY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller issued the following statement in response to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s plans to resume the traditional reading of victims' names at the World Trade Center’s memorial plaza this year.

“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation applauds the 9/11 Memorial & Museum for giving the families of 9/11 victims the opportunity to read their loved ones' names aloud.

Tunnel to Towers ensured this tradition continued in 2020 in response to the outcry from so many 9/11 victims families. We promise that should the need arise we will ensure this solemn tradition continues.

Tunnel to Towers believes an in-person reading of the names of those lost on that tragic day is an essential and irreplaceable tribute, one that must be a part of the memorial ceremonies not just on the 20th anniversary, but every year.” - Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is observing the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by hosting a series of events to inspire and unite all Americans.

This summer, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller will travel by foot from the Pentagon to Shanksville, PA, and then on to NYC in an act of remembrance called the “NEVER FORGET Walk.”

Over 36 days he will walk 500 miles through six states. Along the way he will be joined by 9/11 victims' families, families of fallen first responders, catastrophically injured veterans, and Gold Star families.

At the end of August, Tunnel to Towers will host a “NEVER FORGET Concert" in the New York City area, featuring a soon-to-be-revealed iconic lineup of musicians to celebrate our nation’s heroes.

Following 2020’s successful “Towers of Light” tributes at the Pentagon and Flight 93 Memorial, the Foundation will continue this new tradition in 2021 by bringing the lights back this year.

Tunnel to Towers is committed to ensuring all 2,977 lives lost on September 11, 2001 are never forgotten and honored and remembered every year.

You can learn more about the Foundation’s anniversary plans at Tunnel2Towers.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

