On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,243629.803,302,049.17
8 March 20219,000648.445,835,993.30
9 March 20213,154651.932,056,189.43
10 March 20212,162674.661,458,616.00
11 March 20213,539667.422,361,993.72
12 March 20213,874664.892,575,776.11
Accumulated under the program26,972652.1817,590,617.73

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 794,412  shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

