TUSTIN, Calif. & LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James and Doris Moore, owners of the Minuteman Press printing franchise located at 2600 Walnut Ave., Unit H, have been awarded Small Business of the Year by the Tustin Chamber of Commerce. James says, “Winning Small Business of the Year gives us the validation that our high-quality printing services and our involvement in the community is appreciated. Being involved in our community has been an important part of our business mission. We enjoy helping those in the community market and grow their businesses.”

James and Doris have owned Minuteman Press Tustin since 2014 and have remained open and operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic since print is an essential business . James says, “We are fortunate to be able to help other local businesses with everything they need to operate safely. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve provided high-demand products such as PPE, social distancing awareness materials such as floor and window graphics, restaurant menus, gloves, and face shields. In addition, our custom graphic design services are also highly sought after by businesses looking to refresh their branding.”

One other point of focus for James and Doris is simply letting everyone know they are there for them as local business owners who support other local businesses. James says, “It is important that during this time of uncertainty, we reach out to our customers and focus on the bigger picture of reopening and recovery. We are simply asking how they are doing and what we can do to help.”

James adds, “We launched a free web portal Bounce Back Tustin , which provides free local listings to businesses and encourages people to support local businesses. We have also found renewed value in picking up the telephone and making calls to our clients rather than just rely on email or social media. The response from these calls were overwhelmingly positive, with a sense of happiness and relief that someone was willing to reach out to them and help them with their marketing needs.”

While reflecting on winning Small Business of the Year, James shares what it was like to transition to business ownership. He says, “We have been in business for 7 years. Before Minuteman Press Tustin, I was in the printing industry which focused on different printing press companies on the production side. The support that I have received from the Minuteman Press franchise team has allowed me to focus on growing and evolving the business. Minuteman Press Tustin was the first business that I have ever owned and operated so the training and ongoing guidance have been huge in helping us get where we are today.”

“Congratulations to Minuteman Press Tustin for winning Small Business of the Year,” says Dan Byers, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President, Southern California. “It has been a pleasure working with James and Doris Moore to support them over the past seven years and their recognition is well-deserved. They have worked hard in their community to support local businesses and I am extremely proud of their continued efforts to lift others up at this time.”

When asked what advice he would have to other business owners, James answers, “If your business is experiencing a slowdown, shift your focus and try to adapt to the changes that are occurring within the market area. You should be flexible and never too comfortable. You need to be aware of what is going on around you.”

James concludes, “Pick up the phone and reach out and don’t always rely on digital communications. If you don’t know people, then they don’t know you.”

