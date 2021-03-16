Beijing, China, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that the Company plans to enter into strategic cooperation with the Industrial Technology Research Institute of Zhejiang University (“Zhejiang University Institute”), following a meeting between the Company’s management and Professor Shaobo Ren, Party Committee Secretary of Zhejiang University, and Mr. Qilong Ren, Dean of Zhejiang University Institute on February 26 to facilitate the development of real-world applications based on Zhejiang University Institute’s scientific and technological research achievements. Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH, also accepted an invitation to act as an adviser to Zhejiang University Institution. SDH and Zhejiang University Institution plan to enter into strategic cooperation in fields such as new materials and energy, block chain technology, industrial internet etc.

Mr. Haiping Hu commented: "Through our intended cooperation with Zhejiang University Institute, SDH plans to extensively promote the excellent scientific research achievements of Zhejiang University Institute to more than 5 million users on SDH’s knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, and to provide channels of scientific research support for small and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, we believe that Zhejiang University Institute would provide strong support to SDH’s platform assisting technological upgrading for small and medium-sized enterprises. "

About Zhejiang University Industrial Technology Research Institute

Zhejiang University, with its strong scientific and technological strength and cutting-edge talents in many fields, ranks the third of the top 100 universities in China according to Ruilu’s 2020 China university ranking, second only to Tsinghua University and Peking University. Zhejiang University Institute was established on April 20, 2009, and has established 10 sub-institutions and 100 technology transfer sub-centers in China, which bridge and link scientific and technological research achievements and their real-world applications. Mr. Qilong Ren, Dean of Zhejiang University, is a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in the field of chemical separation technology. He has successively presided over and completed key national projects of the nature science foundation since 1997. He has also published more than 190 papers on Science Citation Index (SCI)/Engineering Index (EI), and owns rights to more than 40 invention patents.

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, SDH operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")We urge investors to visit the SEC website to review the Company's relevant disclosures that may affect the Company's future operating results. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sdh365.com

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1-908-510-2351 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)