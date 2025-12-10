Sunrise New Energy Signs Supply Agreement to Deliver 246 Tons in December, With an Annual Forecast of 3,000 Tons for Telecom Tower Backup Power Applications

DOVER, USA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has signed a supply agreement with Anhui Narada Huatuo New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Under the contract, Sunrise will deliver 246 tons of graphite anode materials this month, with the total annual supply expected to reach 3,000 tons. This collaboration marks the Company’s successful entry into the telecom tower backup power market, expanding the application scenarios of its anode materials within the communication energy sector.

Anhui Narada Huatuo New Energy Technology is a key business unit of Narada Power (SZSE: 300068), a leading publicly listed company in the energy storage and backup power industry. Narada Power holds a strong market position in telecom tower backup systems, data center energy solutions, utility backup energy systems, and large-scale energy storage stations.

This supply agreement not only demonstrates the high reliability and performance of Sunrise’s graphite anode materials in critical backup power applications but also represents a significant step for the Company into the rapidly growing telecom backup power market. As 5G network deployment accelerates and communication infrastructure continues to upgrade, the demand for high-performance lithium-based backup systems is expected to rise, providing strong long-term growth potential for Sunrise.

The Company stated that it will continue to enhance product performance, expand production capabilities, and broaden the application of its anode materials in communication, power storage, industrial backup systems, and other sectors, further accelerating its market expansion domestically and internationally.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

