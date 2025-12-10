Sunrise New Energy Announces Hard Carbon Composite Material Patent for Solid-State and Low-Temperature Energy Storage Batteries

DOVER, USA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has published a patent titled “Spherical Hard Carbon Composite Material and Its Preparation Method”, with the patent number CN2025106204848. The invention targets hard carbon composite anode materials used in low-temperature energy storage batteries, particularly sodium-ion batteries, and is expected to provide more efficient and reliable material solutions for large-scale energy storage systems as well as commuter and remote-area power infrastructure.

The technology addresses common challenges of traditional hard carbon anode materials—such as reduced efficiency, limited cycle life, and capacity degradation under low-temperature and high-rate charge/discharge conditions—by designing a spherical hard carbon composite structure, optimizing the carbon framework and conductive/ionic pathways, and improving surface and interfacial treatments. These innovations aim to enhance low-temperature conductivity, ion diffusion efficiency, and structural stability, enabling superior capacity retention, high-rate performance, and cycling durability in sodium-ion and broader energy storage battery applications.

“This technology will further enhance our portfolio of advanced energy storage materials and strengthen the Company’s competitiveness in the global energy storage market, while also expanding into low-temperature sodium-ion storage solutions,” said Haiping Hu, Founder and CEO of Sunrise. “We will continue to advance engineering validation, performance testing, and industrialization efforts for this patented technology, with the objective of accelerating the commercialization of high-performance battery materials.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

